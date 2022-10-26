Hwy 412 median improvement dies due to lack of second motion

City directors did not approve a contract with Oelke Construction during the city board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The contract with Oelke Construction was for the Highway 412 Median Improvements Phase I project, which would cost $309,957. Director Carol Smiley made a motion to approve the project but the motion failed due to a lack of a second motion from the other directors.

Bids from two other construction companies were received, according to Don Clark, community development director. One was from Midland Industrial Services in the amount of $541,689 and the other came from Diamond C Construction in the amount of $715,637, Clark said.

Beautifying Highway 412

If approved, the project would have had trees planted within the Hwy 412 median that stretches from Stateline Road to Dogwood Street, Clark said.

The project was initially a 2017-2018 board goal, Clark said. The board goal was to develop a plan to replace Highway 412's existing grass median, then work with AHTD (Arkansas Department of Transportation, now referred to as ArDOT) to review plan concepts and adjust as necessary, according to a copy of the 2017-2018, board goals.

City directors accepted those board goals Feb, 21, 2017.

In 2019, the board accepted a $263,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation for these improvements, Clark said.

"Complications and scope of work had delayed the project, which in 2019 included an estimate around $1.3 million," Clark said. "Staff worked diligently to come up with solutions and to value engineer the project."

City staff made the following amendments to the project: They removed irrigation, reduced the concrete border from three feet to two feet, removed mulch, removed decorative grasses and made the decision to leave the median unchanged between the planting of trees, Clark said.

Staff said they would also remove the weed barrier and matting, Clark said. Amended plans for the project were presented to the board in a workshop on May 18, 2021 with the approach of completing the project in three phases, Clark said.

The Walton Family Foundation grant would be applied to all three phases, Clark said. The first phase would have shrubs, trees and the median concrete border which would act as a buffer to make it safer to maintain the median, Clark. said.

"So what we'll be doing is the two-foot stamp concrete border where the toe or nose of the other intersection will be, the stamp concrete going back six foot," Clark said.

Staff decided to plant 12 Fragrant Sumac shrubs, 17 Kingpin Willow Oak trees, 17 Black Gum trees each of which is approximately 50 feet, Clark said. One third or $87,666 of the Walton Family Foundation grant would be used for the first phase of the project, Clark said.

Board reactions

Director David Allen said he was disappointed it has taken this long for a board goal from 2017 to be worked. Allen also said most of the current city directors were not on that board.

According to the minutes from the Feb. 21, 2017 city board meeting, only Smiley and Director Brad Burns were on the board at that time.

"The fact that we're just now getting to it I question is this even still a board goal," Allen said. "The fact that we have either forgotten about this and been reminded by Walton or whatever, it reminds me of the Hico side path being three to four times what it was because of our delays."

Allen went on to say that the highest bid was $700,000 and he believes the other two thirds of the project would cost at least $600,000 based on the lowest bid for Phase I. He also said the trees would be a driver hazard.

Smiley said she considered this beautification as well as safety for workers having to mow the median. Director Marla Sappington asked if it was going to be city employees or contractors mowing. Clark told her it was city staff.

Director Lesa Rissler asked if any city workers had been injured. Clark said no but there were some close calls. Clark also said part of the reason it took time was designing the new median and coordinating with ArDOT to get trees they would approve on the highway.

"It also included us to try to work with a construction manager to get a cost, which took us back to the $1.3 million and us understanding that estimate was a little too high and coming to this board and asking if we can value engineer it bringing it here," Clark said.

Clark said the median was designed in-house and staff also had to keep up with the current workflow. Rissler asked why these particular trees were picked. Clark told her that they were recommended by an arborist, but did not say who the arborist was.

ArDOT was also in favor of these trees because the canopies can be trimmed and grow up instead of out, Clark said.

Sappington said this was her "cup of tea "and said she was concerned about traffic and heat exhaust coming from traffic affecting the growth of the trees as well as the amount for the project.

"Right now I'm straddling the fence on this," Sappington said. "I feel like it would be nice to have, but is it needed?"

Director Mindy Hunt said she agreed that several of the current board members were not on the board at the time. Hunt also said she remembered having the presentation and loved the idea of having trees and landscaping at the border between Siloam Springs and West Siloam Springs, Okla.

"I am all for this extra safety that this can provide, but I do have a real concern with the cost," Hunt said. "When you did present this to us last year a little over a year ago, the expected cost for what you're doing now was $172,000."

Clark said the cost was all market driven depending on the year and what is going on when they are built out. Hunt also asked what would happen to the grant if it is not used. Clark told her it would be returned to the Walton Family Foundation.

Burns said he was on the board at the time of the 2017-2018 board goals and he was still serving as a firefighter for the city when Highway 412 was built. Burns said he was excited looking over this because it would make Highway 412 more attractive.

He also said once the city got rid of the irrigation survivability in the soil composition it was going to be brutal, and that the best money spent on the highway was the $8,000 for the American Legion Post 29 to put up U.S. flags on the light posts of the highway.

Burns also said if the city is proactive and used the proper herbicides it would reduce mowing and also recommended getting an unmanned lawnmower.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said ArDOT may not allow an unmanned device to mow out on the highway because of the potential of something going crazy.

Patterson also said he agreed that this goal took longer to be worked on and the city did come back to it with the workshop in 2021.

"I don't want those issues to fall in a crack," Patterson said.

Patterson also said the project was a lot of money and the board was welcome to turn it down or make a motion and have no one second it, which the board followed through with.

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Presentations

• 2021 independent auditor's report from Landmark Certified Public Accountants.

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes from the Oct. 4 city board workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes from the city board meeting on Oct. 4.

• Dedication of utility easements for 930 E. Jefferson St.

• Dedication of utility easements for 1803 N. Dawn Hill Rd.

• Grant acceptance of the Walton Tree Initiative Grant in the amount of $79,532.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-24 regarding the rezoning of the 800 block of Highway 412 West from I-1 (Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway commercial) on its second reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 60-22 regarding golf course improvements for the Siloam Springs Country Club in the amount of $30,000.

• Tabling Resolution 61-22 concerning the 2023 compensation plan until the budget is brought before the board to pass.

Appointments

• Utility commission Interview Committee consisting of Directors David Allen, Reid Carroll and Carol Smiley.

Staff reports

• Employee benefits comparison summary.

• Third quarter reports from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs History Museum.

• Annual Makerspace report.

• Third quarter 2022 board goal update.

• Administrator's report.