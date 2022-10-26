JBU cross country teams compete at All-States Meet

The John Brown men's cross country team finished seventh out of 17 teams at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield, Kan., on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Golden Eagles finished with 198 points, while Oklahoma City won the meet with 36, just ahead of second place Southern Oregon with 38.

Jean-Benoit Merte led the Golden Eagles with an 11th place finish of 26:06.27, while Josiah Petak was 21st at 26:53.57 and Chase Schermer 42nd at 27:41.04.

Jadin Whiting was 65th at 28:21.28, with Jake Hagood 76th at 28:47.70, Andrew Janzen 82nd at 28:56.98 and Drew Birnbaum 92nd at 29:26.53 to complete JBU's top seven scores.

Also running for JBU were Matt Roehr 30:17.76, Abram Gruen 30:23.84, Luke Thng 30:56.12, Johnny Dunfee 33:53.03, Daniel Haefli 34:20.29 and Joshua Loh 38:58.26.

Women

The John Brown women finished ninth out of 14 teams.

Southern Oregon won the women's meet with 44 points, well in front of second place William Woods (Mo.). John Brown had 252 points.

Hope Ahnfeldt led JBU with a third place finish of 18:35.05, while Emerson Turner was 37th at 20:23.82 and Olivia Scates 70th at 21:32.67.

Sarah Smith finished 81st at 21:58.30, with Avery Edwards 86th at 22:08.55, Lisbeth Vazquez 94th at 22:27.16 and Ryleigh Hale 95th at 22:35.87 to complete JBU's top seven scores.

Also running for JBU were Naia Sheperd 22:48.68, Emma Morton 23:11.72, Rachel Thompson 23:17.90, Lexie Scheufler 23:30.22, Emma Brown 23:51.69, Isabella Melgren 24:40.41 and Emily Feaster 26:12.06.

Up next

John Brown is back in action Nov. 5 at the Sooner Athletic Conference Championships in Oklahoma City.