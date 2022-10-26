JBU women defeat Central Christian, MACU

McPHERSON, Kan. -- Junior Lauren Walter scored her second game-winner of the season in the sixth minute and the No. 24 John Brown University women's soccer squad ran away with an 8-0 win over Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Junior Ryan Winingham added two goals and an assist (five points) and 10 different Golden Eagles (10-4-0, 6-1-0 Sooner Athletic) recorded at least a point in John Brown's third-straight victory.

Walter opened the scoring just 5:50 into the contest, netting her 13th of the season on a one-touch strike off a feed from junior Aniyah Gibbs that originated in the midfield.

Six minutes later, John Brown struck for two goals in 57 seconds. Sophomore Pam Seiler scored from Winingham for her seventh of the year, and in the 13th minute, JBU extended its lead to three when Winingham buried her first of the match -- seventh of the year -- as freshman Aubrey Winter collected the assist.

In the 27th minute, Renny Buchanan struck for her third of the season off a pass from junior Alyssa Henderson.

The visitors then tacked on a pair of goals just before the intermission -- including with one second left in the half.

Sophomore Bella Graber scored an unassisted tally at the 42:57 mark, and at the 44:59 spot on the clock, senior Emma Schoenberg fed Henderson for her second strike of the year.

Armed with a 6-0 lead at the break, Winingham and freshman Lillian Johnson added goals in the second period -- Winingham's eighth and Johnson's second of the season, respectively. Graber secured an assist on JBU's seventh of the match.

The visitors out-shot Central Christian (4-9-1, 0-6-1) by a stunning 33-0 margin as senior Chloe Griffin and junior Emily Dobbins shared the save-less clean sheet.

John Brown will now finish the regular season with a pair of home matches, starting with welcoming Southwestern Assemblies of God(Texas) to Alumni Field at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 (Oct. 27).

JBU 3, MACU 1

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Host Mid-America Christian (Okla.) found the scoreboard first, but the No. 24 John Brown University women's soccer team responded with three unanswered goals, including two in the second half just over a minute apart, to complete a 3-1 comeback win over the Evangels on Tuesday night (Oct. 18) at Dill Field.

Junior Aniyah Gibbs opened the scoring for the Golden Eagles in the 21st minute to level the match at one, while sophomores Bella Graber and Elise Bosma each contributed a pair of assists in John Brown's twelfth consecutive victory over MACU (4-9-1, 3-2-1).

Junior Lauren Walter's 12th goal of the season in the 75th minute stood as the game-winner, her first of the season, when she finished a beautiful combination play through the middle. Graber's pass up the Bosma set up the play, allowing Bosma to slide a pass to her left to an oncoming Walter towards goal. Walter made no mistake, burying a shot just outside the box for a 2-1 lead for the visitors.

Just 67 seconds later, junior Gifte Pavatt added some insurance for JBU's sixth win in seven matches away from Siloam Springs. Graber's corner service found Pavatt at the back post, marking the third Graber assist from the flag in the past two matches.