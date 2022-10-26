Sign in
John Brown University’s fall musical opens Nov. 3

by From Staff Reports | October 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

John Brown University is hosting its annual fall musical with a production of "She Loves Me" on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. From the writers of "Fiddler on the Roof" and hailed as one of the best musical comedies of all time, "She Loves Me" is a charming treat for audiences of all ages. There will be a reception during intermission for guests.

