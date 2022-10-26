Sign in
Junior high football teams fall at Dardanelle

by From Staff Reports | October 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team was defeated 27-0 at Dardanelle on Thursday, Oct. 20.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Panthers, who dropped to 2-5 overall.

The ninth-graders are back in action on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Harrison.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs' eighth-grade football team's game against Harrison on Monday, Oct. 24, was canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up, said athletics director Jeff Williams.

The eighth-graders will wrap up their season Monday, Oct. 31, at Shiloh Christian.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade football team was defeated 24-6 at Dardanelle on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The B team was also defeated 8-6.

The seventh-grade teams are back in action on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Harrison.

