Kansas scores late to beat Okmulgee

The Kansas (Okla.) Comets snapped a two-game losing streak with a 13-6 win over Okmulgee (Okla.) in a District 2A-7 game on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Comets won a defensive struggle by outgaining Okmulgree 219-189.

The Comets (4-4, 2-3) scored first on a six-yard touchdown run by Paul New in the first quarter, only for Okmulgee to answer that score on an 11-yard pass from Nolan Yates to Gavin McCurdy later in the first.

The game remained tied 6-6 until the fourth quarter when New scored again on a three-yard run.

New rushed for 37 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns, while Seneca Steele had 11 carries for 76 yards.

Steele also completed 10 of 18 passes for 117 yards. Brenton Glass was the leading receiver with three catches for 41 yards, while Elias Warren had three catches for 31 yards.

The Comets are back in action Friday at Victory Christian (5-3, 4-1).

Colcord 50, Fairland 6

The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets rolled out to a 36-0 halftime lead and finished off a 50-6 win over Fairland on Friday, Oct. 21, at Colcord.

Quarterback Gabe Winfield completed 11 of 13 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns as the Hornets rolled up 312 yards of offense.

Winfield threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Manuel Bocanegra for the Hornets' first score of the game. Jesse Martinez had a five-yard touchdown run and the Hornets conveted the 2-point try to make it 15-0.

Winfield threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Treyden Larmon for a 22-0 lead after the first quarter.

Eyan Williams had an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown as Colcord went up 30-0. Williams also caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Winfield for a 36-0 lead at halftime.

Winfield threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bocanegra in the third quarter and Cooper Mott rushed for a touchdown in the fourth.

Mott finished with 66 rushing yards on 10 carries. Williams had five catches for 98 yards, while Bocanegra had three catches for 67 yards and Larmon two for 38.

Cade Linn led with five tackles and 10 assisted tackles, while Khaleeal Penn had three tackles, four assisted and two tackles for loss. Williams had two tackles, seven assisted and an interception, while Larmon had two tackles, five assisted and two tackles for loss.

Mott had two solo and 11 assisted tackles, while Malachi January had two solo and nine assisted tackles.

Colcord (8-0, 5-0 District A-7) can clinch a district championship with a win on Friday, Oct. 28, at Hulbert (0-8, 0-5).

Copan 54, Watts 36

Copan handed Watts a 54-36 defeat on Thursday, Oct. 20.

With their third straight loss, the Engineers dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in District C-3.

Watts is back in action at Wesleyan Christian (7-1, 5-0) on Friday, Oct. 28.

Coyle 60, Oaks 28

Oaks fell to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in District C-3 with a loss at Coyle on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Warriors host Copan on Friday, Nov. 4.