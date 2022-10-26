Ninth-graders advance to tourney

The Siloam Springs freshmen volleyball team finished in the top four of the Northwest/River Valley Conference and advacned to the regional tournament held Saturday.

The Lady Panthers defeated Alma in the opening round before losing to Shiloh Christian in the semifinals to end their season.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the ninth-graders defeated Harrison 2-1 to complete the season sweep of the Lady Goblins.

Siloam Springs won the first set 25-11 but dropped the second set 25-19.

The Lady Panthers came back to win the third set 15-6 to take the victory.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-0 win at Harrison to finish the season.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-17 and finished the sweep with a 25-20 win in the second set.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Lady Panthers lost 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) to Bentonville Grimsley.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade volleyball team lost 2-0 at Harrison on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers 'A' team fell 25-21 in the first set and 25-17 in the second set.

The seventh-grade 'B' game finished in a 1-1 tie, with Siloam Springs winning a 25-19 decision in the first set and dropping a 25-19 loss in the second.

On Tuesday, the seventh-grade 'A' lost 2-0 (25-15, 26-24) to Bentonville Grimsley. The 'B' team lost 2-0 (25-18, 25-5).