ON TAP

Thursday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

SW Assem. of God at JBU women5 p.m.

SW Assem. of God at JBU men7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

at Simmons Course, Siloam Springs

5A-West Conference Meet5/5:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

at Simmons Course, Siloam Springs

5A-West Conference Meet4/4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison7 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ozark Christian at JBU women5:30 p.m.

Toilet Paper Game

Barclay at JBU men7:35 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Science & Arts6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Colcord at Hulbert7 p.m.

Kansas at Victory Christian7 p.m.

Watts at Wesleyan Christian7 p.m.

Bluejacket at Oaks7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Texas Wesleyan at JBU women1 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at JBU men3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Mid-America Christian1 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Shiloh Christian7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 8th at Shiloh Christian5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ozark Christian at JBU men7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at College of the Ozarks6 p.m.

