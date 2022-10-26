Sign in
Republican Women

by Graham Thomas | October 26, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Republican Women recently learned about Constitution Camp. Pictured are Jennifer Lancaster, an attorney and founder of the camp, and her daughters, Victoria, 8 & Gia, 6, and Siloam Springs Republican Women president, Caroline Geer. Lancaster shared that through skits, games and discussion the kids learned about The Declaration of Independence, US Constitution, Bill of Rights & Federalist Papers.

The Siloam Springs Republican Women recently learned about Constitution Camp. Pictured are Jennifer Lancaster, an attorney and founder of the camp, and her daughters, Victoria, 8 & Gia, 6, and Siloam Springs Republican Women president, Caroline Geer. Lancaster shared that through skits, games and discussion the kids learned about The Declaration of Independence, US Constitution, Bill of Rights & Federalist Papers.

