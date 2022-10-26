Siloam Springs dispatch center wins state awards

The Siloam Springs 911 call center received two awards from the Arkansas Crime Information Center (ACIC) during the ACIC Conference on Oct. 7 in Little Rock.

This year, the Siloam Springs call center won the Outstanding 2021 ACIC Audit Award and the Outstanding 2021 CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services) IT Audit, according to Dispatch Supervisor Brianna Valentine.

"The CJIS Audit reassures that we keep anyone in contact with the Arkansas Crime Information Center in compliance," Valentine said. "The ACIC audit is for everything we enter into the system shows that we are in compliance with everything we put in."

Keeping everyone in compliance requires that all personnel have completed all of the necessary training required to handle sensitive information for people who call the 911 call center, Valentine said.

Valentine, who has been with the call center for five and a half years and was recently promoted to supervisor in April, said it was very exciting to receive these awards from ACIC.

This is the first time Siloam Springs has won both awards, according to Lieutenant Chase Fine. Siloam Springs was one of only two agencies to win both awards this year, Valentine said.

Fine said he wasn't sure, but believes DeWitt was the other agency that won both awards this year.

"Our future with the growth in the city we would look to continue to provide excellent service when people call the 911 call center while maintaining the standards to receive awards like this one," Fine said.

Fine also said the police department is tremendously happy for the communications center because despite the overwhelming number of calls, they are still able to process all of their needed paperwork.

Captain Derek Spicer said it's important to recognize the entire team for their efforts. He also said in the last couple of months the overall attitude and work productivity is up.

"The paperwork doesn't stop when the phone rings," Spicer said. "They still take those calls and process the paperwork in a timely professional manner. You don't get those awards without the entire team doing their job."

Marc Arnold, the operations training manager for the Northwest Arkansas region for ACIC said each year Siloam Springs did not just pass their audits, they were recognized for having no issues or violations in both audits making them excellent entries into the NCIC system.

"The work that Brianna Valentine and her staff in the Call Center have done is simply outstanding," Arnold said in an email. "My hat's off to Brianna and the good people at the Siloam Springs PD for their accomplishment."