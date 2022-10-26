Siloam Springs parents work to protect students on graduation night

Project Graduation originated in Maine in response to the deaths of 12 teenagers who were in alcohol-related roadway accidents that occurred when the graduates were "party hopping" to try to celebrate with as many of their classmates as possible.

In an effort to prevent this from occurring again, a local community organized the first Project Graduation celebration event and, over the years, it has grown throughout the country.

Siloam Springs is now one of many towns whose parents of graduating seniors plan a substance-free graduation celebration that occurs the night of commencement.

"We are trying to raise community awareness and to give families, not just senior families, context and background as to why we host such an event for the graduating class," said Amanda Cunningham, the president of the Siloam Springs Project Graduation committee.

"Project Graduation is a service to the graduating students, to their families, and to the community at large," said Cunningham. "Most importantly, it will keep our high school graduates off the roads. By being proactive, we believe we can prevent needless tragedy. Peace of mind is a priceless commodity."

Through this event, students get to make the conscious choice to enjoy the night of their graduation with all their friends without being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Cunningham says that Project Graduation is accessible for all students, but requires lots of fundraising.

"It is open to all graduating seniors, and, if we can raise enough money, will be an all-night lock-in at the high school. Graduates pay nothing to attend," she said.

She continued, saying "We need to raise between $25,000 to $30,000 to fund Project Graduation 2023. This money goes to pay for events, entertainment, games and activities during Project Graduation, as well as prizes, both merchandise and cash, for all the graduates who attend."

Project Graduation wraps up a Krispy Kreme fundraiser this week, and has more in the works, including a rummage sale that was originally scheduled for November but has since been put on pause while leaders look for volunteers.

Cunningham says that, regardless of your connection to the school district, there are always avenues to get involved. "The community can get involved in many ways. Supporting our fundraisers is a great way for individuals to be involved, and businesses can make donations to our event."

To contact Project Graduation leaders, email [email protected]