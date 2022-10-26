Siloam Springs resident raises awareness for SIDS

October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness Month. However, for DaySpring employee and Siloam Springs resident Carolyn Mimms, SIDS awareness is a year-long affair.

Mimms is an order processor at DaySpring and she has made it her life's mission to help spread awareness and raise funds to support the Marley's Light Foundation.

The foundation was formed after the death of Mimms' great-granddaughter, Marley Stone Bishop. Bishop was just 5 and a half months old when she passed away from SIDS.

"Marley was such a fun and happy baby. She was so curious, and you could tell she was just taking all the world in," said Mimms, who described Bishop as a "bright light."

It was from the desperate desire to never watch another family go through the pain they went through or feel the grief they still struggle with daily that the Marley's Light Foundation was born.

Through the Marley's Light Foundation, families are gifted with a Marley Box which includes information about SIDS and well as a special SIDS monitor, a Sense-U device, for use on their newborn from the child's birth until one year old.

Despite decreases in rates of SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths, more than one-third of sudden unexpected infant deaths that occur in the United States each year are from SIDS.

The Marley's Light Foundation equips families with the tools they need to monitor their sleeping babies at night. "The monitors will notify parents if the baby stops breathing for any length of time," says Mimms.

To help raise funds for the monitors and Marley Boxes, Mimms, along with her family and friends, host events throughout the year. One of the most successful fundraising events has been coloring people's hair purple, which honors Marley and raises awareness of SIDS.

Mimms herself dons purple hair all year long.

"Carolyn's hair is a conversation starter at DaySpring," Says DaySpring Brand Manager Kathleen Benefield. "Carolyn does a beautiful job of speaking to those curious about her purple hair. Carolyn shares her grief-filled faith journey, her love for her family, for Marley and for The Marley's Light Foundation."

"Our family is blessed in many ways," says Mimms. "Even though the loss of Marley brought our family to our knees, and some days we are still there, we had each other and still do, and we were made stronger through that loss. Marley is still with us every day; we see her in everything."