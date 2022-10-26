Photo submitted Bookstore at the Library volunteers recently enjoyed a Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon hosted by Siloam Springs Friends of the Library. The bookstore is located in the Public Library and is entirely operated with donations and staffed by volunteers with proceeds used to assist the library, especially children's programming.

