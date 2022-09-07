Arrests and citations

Aug. 29

• Juan Antonio Araujo-Flores, 39, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Candace Lenell Anderson, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Nelson M. Labout, 66, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Anthony Johnny Garcia, 18, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 30

• Udiel Mister Zamora-Rosales, 23, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ryan Trenton Cook, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew Paul Eley, 54, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Lamar Jovon Jackson, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ida Christine Bartlett, 56, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Aug. 31

• Hector Alonzo Romero, 39, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Toni Annette Brown, 34, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Misty Dawn Elmore, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Nicole Renee Turman, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Darin Keith Martin, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Gary Wayne Adair, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Waylon James Ross, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 1

• Thomas Lee Myrick, 30, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal mischief in the first degree; theft of property; failure to appear.

• Samuel Thomas Viol, 28 cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Marvin Gene Fraizer, 52, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Clinton J Sharpe, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Shelly Renee David, 40, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

Sept. 3

• Pheonix L Richards, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.

• Richard Andrew Adams, 56, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree.

Sept. 4

• Yancy Dion Jordan, 33, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

• Cristian Martinez-Rosas, 26, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.