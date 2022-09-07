Arrests and citations

Aug. 29
• Juan Antonio Araujo-Flores, 39, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Candace Lenell Anderson, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Nelson M. Labout, 66, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Anthony Johnny Garcia, 18, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 30
• Udiel Mister Zamora-Rosales, 23, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan Trenton Cook, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Matthew Paul Eley, 54, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Lamar Jovon Jackson, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ida Christine Bartlett, 56, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
Aug. 31
• Hector Alonzo Romero, 39, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Toni Annette Brown, 34, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Misty Dawn Elmore, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Nicole Renee Turman, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Darin Keith Martin, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Gary Wayne Adair, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Waylon James Ross, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 1
• Thomas Lee Myrick, 30, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; criminal mischief in the first degree; theft of property; failure to appear.
• Samuel Thomas Viol, 28 cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marvin Gene Fraizer, 52, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Clinton J Sharpe, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Shelly Renee David, 40, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.
Sept. 3
• Pheonix L Richards, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.
• Richard Andrew Adams, 56, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree.
Sept. 4
• Yancy Dion Jordan, 33, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.
• Cristian Martinez-Rosas, 26, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.