Cross country runners compete in Memphis

Select members of the Siloam Springs cross country teams participated Saturday, Sept. 3, in the City Auto Memphis Twilight XC Classic held at Mike Rose Soccer Complex in Memphis, Tenn.

Runners were allowed to compete based on performances in the summer time leading up to the start of the season.

Rogers Heritage won the boys meet with a score of 79, followed by Christian Brothers 123 and Jackson High School 126.

Siloam Springs placed 14th overall with 496 points.

In the boys 5K race, Nathan Hawbaker led Siloam Springs with a finish of 17 minutes, 48.79 seconds, placing 81st out of 402 runners.

Wilson Cunningham finished 90th at 18:02.20, with Levi Fox in 96th at 18:05.04, Tommy Seitz 118th at 18:21.44 and Billy Samoff 182nd at 19:15.09.

Riley Harrison was 265th at 20:18.53 with Caleb Wallace 301st at 21:02.89 and Anthony Cruz 326th at 21:33.54.

In the JV Boys 5K, Noah Granderson placed 19th at 19:15.92 with Jared Brewer 55th at 20:12.70.

In the varsity girls race, which had 334 runners, Claire Jagger led Siloam Springs with a 96th place finish of 22:32.97, with Faith Harris 174th at 24:23.06, Avery Carter 220th at 25:40.29 and Haylee Fox 249th at 26:25.65.

The Siloam Springs girls did not have enough runners to field a team score.

The Siloam Springs High School and junior high cross country teams are scheduled to run in the Elkins Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.