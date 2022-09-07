Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Courtney Free (left), mortgage sales assistant at Arrest Bank happily receives her prize, a seat cushion from Generations Bank from Randy Torres at First Friday Coffee on Sept. 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
First Friday Coffeeby Marc Hayot | September 7, 2022 at 11:25 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Courtney Free (left), mortgage sales assistant at Arrest Bank happily receives her prize, a seat cushion from Generations Bank from Randy Torres at First Friday Coffee on Sept. 2.
Print Headline: First Friday Coffee
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT