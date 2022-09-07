Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Golf teams host Bentonville, Van Buren

by Graham Thomas | September 7, 2022 at 11:15 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Baylee Morris takes a swing on hole No. 9 at The Course at Sager's Crossing during a nine-hole match against Bentonville and Van Buren on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Baylee Morris takes a swing on hole No. 9 at The Course at Sager's Crossing during a nine-hole match against Bentonville and Van Buren on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Baylee Morris takes a swing on hole No. 9 at The Course at Sager's Crossing during a nine-hole match against Bentonville and Van Buren on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Baylee Morris takes a swing on hole No. 9 at The Course at Sager's Crossing during a nine-hole match against Bentonville and Van Buren on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

By Graham Thomas

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Golf teams host Bentonville, Van Buren

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT