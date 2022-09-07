Heide tops Los in girls singles match

This time around, Mountain Home's Macie Heide got the better of Siloam Springs' Olha Los.

Heide defeated Los 8-5 at No. 1 girls singles on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as the Lady Bombers swept the Lady Panthers 4-0 at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

It was another matchup in what has become a competitive rivalry between the two players.

Heide and Los were both doubles players earlier in their career, battling it out as freshman and sophomores in 2019 and 2020, along with their doubles partners, Sarah Godfrey of Mountain Home and Eve Slater of Siloam Springs.

Heide defeated Los in the 5A-West Conference tournament championship in 2021 but Los turned around and defeated Heide in the third place match at the Class 5A state tournament just a few days later.

This time around, Heide got out to an early lead on Los, who was battling an illness. Los got back in the match but was unable to overtake her rival.

At No. 2 girls singles, Mountain Home's Cambelle Lance defeated Siloam Springs' Lauren Naustvik 8-1.

Mountain Home also swept the doubles matches.

At No. 1 girls doubles, the team of Bianca Talbot and Hannah Baker defeated Siloam Springs' duo or Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley 8-4.

Mountain Home's team of Isabella Dolson and Kelsey Blackwell defeated the Lady Panthers' tandem of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.

In an additional girls doubles match, Mountain Home's team of Erin Recktenwald and Blackwell defeated Siloam Springs' duo of Kamryn Hernandez and Ava Howie 6-0.

In boys, the Panthers fell to the Bombers 3-1.

Siloam Springs' Bryan Tran defeated Stratton Smith at No. 1 singles 8-5.

At No. 2 singles, Mountain Home's Finley Chafin defeated Jadon Gill of Siloam Springs 8-6.

In an additional singles match, Ezekiel Becan defeated his Mountain Home opponent 8-7. Meanwhile, Mountain Home's Adam Jones defeated Siloam Springs' Brayden Bold 8-4.

The Mountain Home No. 1 doubles team of Zane Darracq and Pierce Blackmon defeated Siloam Springs' team of Becan and Gill 8-5.

The Bombers' No. 2 doubles team of Jordan Corbett and William Bevel defeated the Panthers' duo of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff 8-1.

Siloam Springs was back in action Tuesday, Sept. 6, at home against Van Buren. The Panthers and Lady Panthers return to the court Thursday, Sept. 8, at Alma.