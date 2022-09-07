Herald-Leader obituaries for Sept. 7, 2022

Michael Wayne Dickey

Michael Wayne Dickey, 69, of Gentry, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born June 16, 1953, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to John Robert Dickey and Mable Elizabeth (Newland) Dickey.

He is preceded in death by both parents and two brothers,Robert Patrick Dickey and John David Dickey.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen McDowell and husband Keith, of Gentry; one brother, Dennis Dickey and wife Laurie, of Gentry; one son, Timothy Shelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned at this time.

William Fillmore Peabody

William (Bill) Fillmore Peabody, age 98, passed from this world into his Heavenly home on Thursday, September 01, 2022, in Siloam Spring, Arkansas. He was born on July 06, 1924, in Gentry, Arkansas to Benjamin H. Peabody and Ottie (Wright) Peabody. He attended and graduated from Gentry Public Schools and went on to serve as a Navy tail gunner on a PBY-5A Catalina Flying Boat until 1946. He married Mary Corinne Maple on March 13, 1952 and moved to Siloam Springs, where he enjoyed a career at PetMilk for 25 years, then retired from Waukesha. Bill enjoyed woodworking, playing in his band, traveling, and teaching Bible studies. He was a man with a heart of gold, a sharp wit and smile for everyone.

He is preceded in death by both parents, two sisters, Dorothy (Peabody) Hall, Maxine (Peabody) Woody, brothers-in-law Henry Hall, Burtice Woody, Charles Maple, Leon Boles; Sister-in-law Lavona (Johnson) Maple, Helen Eva (Maple) Boles, and nieces, Connie (Woody) Reed, Beverly (Maple) Reed and Sandra (Boles) Dunlap.

He is survived in death by nephews, Gary Maple (spouse, Nancy), Charles Boles (spouse, Joni), Ronald Boles (spouse, Linda), Jeff Boles (spouse, Tammy), Ben Woody (spouse, Twilla); niece, Dianna (Maple) Baptiste; great nieces, Pennie Easter (spouse, Bill), Kara Blakenship (spouse, Jaymi), Teresa Woody, Kayla Grey (spouse, Austin), Kimberly Galasso; great nephew Brian Woody (spouse, Nicole); with a host of extended family, church family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home, 441 W. Hwy. 412, Siloam Springs, AR. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 17, at 10:30 a.m., in the Wasson Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Faye Nell Walker

Faye Nell Walker, 92, formerly of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

She was married to Jack D. Walker on Feb. 2, 1952, and together they created an independent farm in Tahlequah, OK.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church Siloam Springs since 1971. She enjoyed working at Ford Dental Care, Gentry and retired at the age of 90 years old. She loved spending time with her family and created many special Arkansas family memories and traditions.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack; parents, Charles and Elizabeth Hill; four brothers, George Hill, Charles Hill Jr. "Pete", and J.B. Hill; and two sisters, Fannie Curtis, and Kate Hill.

She is survived by her son, Mark Walker and wife Michelle of Wapakoneta, Ohio; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Cox Cemetery in Cane Hill, Ark.