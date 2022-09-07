JBU cross country competes at Rogers State meet

The John Brown men's cross country team placed fourth at the Rogers State (Okla.) Hillcat Invitational held Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Mohawk Sports Complex in Tulsa, Okla.

Missouri Southern won the four-team race with a score of 19, followed by Rogers State 39, East Central 80 and John Brown.

Missouri Southern's Riley Simpson won the 6K race with a time of 18:44.29.

Senior Jadin Whiting led John Brown with a time 14th place finish of 19 minutes, 28.54 seconds, while sophomore Josiah Petak was 20th at 19:44.58 and freshman Matthew Cook 29th at 20:07.67.

Junior Jake Hagood placed 30th at 20:08.64, while sophomore Andrew Janzen was 34th at 20:19.04, freshman Chase Schermer 41st at 20:38.55 and junior Matt Roehr 42nd at 20:39.09 to complete the Golden Eagles' top seven scores.

Sophomore Drew Birnbaum placed 47th at 20:52.93, while Abram Gruen was 50th at 21:27.58, sophomore Luke Thng 54th at 22:09.51, sophomore Johnny Dunfee 57th at 23:44.26, sophomore Daniel Haefli 58th at 24:04.85 and freshman Joshua Loh 59th at 25:08.31.

Women

The John Brown women's cross country team finished third overall with 77 points.

Rogers State finished first with 20 points, followed by Missouri Southern with 40 and John Brown's score rounding out the competition.

Missouri Southern's Lilah Genel won the 4K race with a time of 14:18.93, followed by four Rogers State runners in succession led by Madison Bradshaw in second place at 14:28.96.

Freshman Hope Ahnfeldt led John Brown in seventh place with a time of 14:41.98, while senior Emerson Turner placed 25th at 16:36.69, freshman Lisbeth Vazquez 26th at 16:41.60, freshman Lexie Scheufler 27th at 16:54.72, junior Sarah Smith 28th at 17:01.20, sophomore Olivia Scates finished 30th at 17:20.20 and junior Avery Edwards 31st at 17:26.39 to complete the Golden Eagles' top seven scores.

Sophomore Ryleigh Hale took 32nd at 17:37.75, while freshman Emma Morton placed 34th at 17:58.69, freshman Evangeline Elder 35th at 18:07.11, freshman Naia Sheperd 37th at 18:59.76, freshman Isabella Melgren 38th at 19:04.93, sophomore Emma Brown 39th 19:50.18, senior Rachel Thompson 40th at 19:55.77, senior Emily Feaster 41st at 20:03.35 and freshman Angela Hernandez-Monroy 42nd at 22:54.99.

Up next

The John Brown cross country teams are set to return to action Sept. 17 at the Missouri Southern State Stampede.