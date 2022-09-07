JBU women suffer first loss

Unable to generate much offense, the No. 11 John Brown University women's soccer team suffered an upset defeat by No. 21 Missouri Valley, 2-0, ending the Golden Eagles' unblemished record on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 3) at Alumni Field.

John Brown (2-1-0), while out-shooting the visiting Viking by a 10-7 margin, was only able to get three attempts on goal, while MVC (3-1-0) scored a goal in each half to keep the Alumni Field crowd placid for the majority of the afternoon.

Ashley Arribas' first of the season 17 minutes into the contest broke the scoreless match when a pass from Nicoline Hansen allowed her to navigate quickly around her defender and break towards goal all alone. Cutting in from the left flank, Arribas finished a slow shot to the bottom near corner.

Miriam Aldabo Alguero doubled the Viking lead in the 47th minute just after the intermission off a broken corner kick. Miluska Guevara's service fell into the goal area and after one try from Rina Kinami, the ball squirted through the defenders right to Aldabo Alguero – who deposited the next kick into the awning goal.

While dinged with her first collegiate loss, senior Chloe Griffin (2-1-0) made a pair of outstanding saves. Marina Barneda Massaguer was tested a few times, but the strongest chances the Golden Eagles sent towards goal didn't find the target as Barneda Massaguer needed just three saves to complete her second clean sheet of the season.

John Brown is back in action Saturday, Sept. 10, at Friends (Kan.).