John Brown men reel off six straight goals in victory

WINFIELD, Kan. -- Conceding the first goal didn't dissuade the Golden Eagles again, as the John Brown University men's soccer team rallied to score six consecutive goals in a 6-1 drubbing of Southwestern (Kan.) on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Jantz Stadium, spoiling the Moundbuilders' home opener.

Senior Jacob Zamarron posted his fourth career hat trick and seniors Ivan Garcia, Oscar Carballo and Christian Marroquin each passed out two assists in John Brown's first win of the 2022 season.

After a penalty kick conversion by Mamadou Diarra gave the Builders (0-1) an early 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, the Golden Eagles countered 20 minutes later when Zamarron finished off a gorgeous passing play that began with Marroquin in the midfield. Marroquin found Garcia in the middle and, just before a hard foul, Garcia split three defenders with a perfect pass that sprung Zamarron behind the back line for a 1-0 Golden Eagle advantage after placing the strike inside the far right post.

While the first half remained level, the Golden Eagles erupted for five goals in the second half, outshooting the hosts 15-1 in the final 45 minutes of play.

Freshman Marco Brizuela scored his first collegiate goal in the 52nd minute to open the floodgates. The unassisted goal was a result of a strike from a free kick from just outside the box that the Costa Rican curled around the two-man wall and snuck inside the near left post.

Marroquin potted his first of the season 15 minutes later to double the John Brown lead, 3-1. Off a broken corner kick sent in by Garcia, senior Matej Urbanija headed the ball from the back post back into the middle at the top of the box, and Marroquin unleashed a strike to the right side of goal from 22 yards that Southwestern keeper Joshua Eibl had no answer for.

In the 73rd minute, Carballo launched a long pass upfield that was misplayed by Eibl, who came out to challenge Zamarron. That proved to be unwise, as Zamarron allowed the ball to skip past Eibl and the striker sent his second of the night into the empty goal from a tough angle, ending Eibl's outing.

Junior Alonso Arrieta sent a long pass up the right flank to Carballo in the 81st, and Carballo did the rest of the work to beat his defender and score a run-of-play goal to pad the John Brown lead by four, 5-1.

Six minutes later, Zamarron completed the hat trick off helpers from Carballo and Marroquin.

Sophomore Kyle Hix improved to 1-0-1 on the season, making four first-half saves. The tilted field didn't require him to record a stop in the second half. EIbl's night ended after 75 minutes and one save on five JBU shots on goal. Jose Macias conceded two goals on four chances in the final 15 minutes of play for the Moundbuilders.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action at home against No. 22 Lyon on Sept. 6. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles play at Friends (Kan.) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.