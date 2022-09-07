Junior high football teams win at Alma

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team picked up a win in its season-opener 22-7 at Alma on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The game was called at halftime due to inclement weather in the River Valley.

Siloam Springs quarterback Jonathan Hyde threw a pair of touchdown passes -- a 65-yard TD pass to Jack O'Brien and a 17-yard scoring strike to Max Carter.

Mason Short had a 47-yard touchdown run for the Panthers.

The freshmen are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Farmington.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade football team defeated Alma 24-6 on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Airedale Stadium.

Jayden Coleman returned the opening kickoff 65 yards to the five-yard line, and later had a 50-yard touchdown run.

Braxton Russell rushed nine times for 42 yards and a touchdown, while Marcus Smith had four carries for 53 yards.

Kaiden Allen rushed five times for 26 yards with a touchdown, and Julius Corder had three carries for 22 yards and a score.

Defensively, Russell led with seven tackles, while Adam Turner had five tackles. Cale Sutulovich caused and recovered a fumble, while Felix Reynoso had an interception.

Alma won the fifth quarter 6-0.

Austin Lee led the Panthers with four carries for 31 yards.