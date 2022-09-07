Main Street holds last Girls Night Out of the year

Main Street Siloam Springs will hold the last Girls Night Out of the year from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday in downtown Siloam Springs.

The theme for the final Girls Night Out will be "I Love Siloam," which is based on the television show "I Love Lucy," according to Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Presenting sponsor for the event will be Arvest Bank and the supporting sponsor will be Simmons Foods, Trinidad said.

Girls Night Out SWAG bags will be available at The Lobby at the Brick Ballroom while supplies last and a "I Love Lucy" themed photo booth where shoppers can have photos taken of themselves, Trinidad said.

For every purchase made at participating businesses during Girls Night Out, customers will have the chance to enter to win one of three downtown bundle giveaways by scanning a QR code at checkout, Trinidad said.

"We are so excited to host our final Girls Night Out of 2022," Trinidad said. "The "I Love Siloam" theme is a perfect representation of the love and support the ladies of our community give to our downtown small businesses by shopping, dining and supporting them during this promotional event."

Participating businesses include:

• 2 Gals Junk

• Ability Tree Art Studio & Store

• Arch and Axe

• Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

• Broken Vessels Pottery Studio

• Cafe on Broadway

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Occasions

• The Park House Kitchen + Bar

• Phat Tire Bike Shop

• Roaming Roots NWA

• Siloam Flowers & Gifts

• Siloam Springs Museum

• WellSpring Market