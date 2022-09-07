Sign in
Ninth-grade volleyball continues strong start

by From Staff Reports | September 7, 2022 at 11:15 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins last week.

The Lady Panthers defeated Springdale Lakeside 2-0 (25-8, 25-19) on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at home.

Then on Thurday, Siloam Springs went on the road and won 2-0 (25-15, 25-14) at Carthage, Mo.

The Lady Panthers are back in action Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Rogers Heritage. Siloam Springs will play in the Springdale Spikefest on Saturday, Sept. 10 before returning home Monday, Sept. 12, to take on Farmington in a Northwest-River Valley Conference match.

