Sales tax up 6.86 percent in July

by Marc Hayot | September 7, 2022 at 11:50 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 6.86 percent, or $63,643 in compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $990,811 last month, compared to $927,168 in July of 2021, according to the August issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in May.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 5.96 percent, or $23,433 last month, from $392,528 in July of 2021 to $415,961 in July of 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 30.68 percent or $1 million.

• Eureka Springs up 8.62 or $28,459.

• Fayetteville up 9.89 percent or $451,431.

• Gentry up 7.68 percent or $12,312.

• Lincoln up 6.25 percent or $5,491.

• Rogers up 15.93 percent or $633,662.

• Springdale up 22.07 percent or $729,763.

Sales tax up 6.86 percent in July

