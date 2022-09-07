The power of physical activity

With childhood obesity on the rise, more children continue to be plagued with Type 2 diabetes – formerly known as adult-onset diabetes. If your child's sedentary lifestyle is causing them to gain weight rapidly, it's time to take action

On average, your child needs approximately 60 minutes of exercise each day, but with few schools offering daily exercise classes, it is likely your child isn't getting enough. By making exercise a priority in your family now, your child will be more inclined to develop good habits for the future.

• Be a good example – If your child notices you making exercise a priority, he or she will likely follow. Your local gym may offer special rates on family memberships where you can enroll your child in a program, giving you the time to exercise yourself.

• Take it outside – You don't have to visit an amusement park or go see a movie to enjoy time together. Visit a state or local park for an afternoon hike or take a bike ride around the neighborhood. This way, you not only get the exercise you need, but you also get to spend quality time together.

• Participate in a sport – Enrolling your child in a high-energy sport, such as soccer or basketball, is a great way to ensure he or she is getting the physical activity a growing child needs.

• Make a game of it – Who says chores can't be fun? Have your child help with yard work or conduct a race to see who can finish their chores first.

Sugar Free Oatmeal Peanut Butter Raisin Cookies

A healthy, balanced diet is just as important as regular exercise for children with Type 2 diabetes. Try this healthy dessert recipe to tame your child's sweet tooth.

Ingredients

1 can cooking spray

9 oz. peanut butter, chunky

4 cups quick cooking rolled oats

5 cups white all-purpose flour

1 pint unsweetened applesauce

3/4 cup sweetener (sugar substitute such as Splenda)

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. group cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1 cup water

3/4 cup seedless raisins

1 tsp. club soda

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, mix peanut butter, egg, all the spices, vanilla, water, applesauce, soda and sugar substitute at medium speed for one minute.

Add oatmeal and raisins, mix for about two minutes at medium speed. Scrape side of bowl with spoon while mixing. Slowly add flour and mix to prevent running out of bowl. Mix just enough to be uniform. Dough should be wet but not juicy. If too wet, add a little more flour.

Form dough into balls about 1-inch diameter. Mash down on cookie sheet with fork. Dip hands and fork in flour to prevent sticking as necessary. Place in oven and bake for 18 minutes. Remove from cookie sheet and let cool on paper towel. Best to store in refrigerator or freeze for long-term storage.

Nutrition Facts: Calories 119.5; Fat 1.9g; Carbohydrate 25.4g; Saturated fat 0.2g; Sugars 7.4 g.