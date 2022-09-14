Arrests and citations

Sept. 5

• Misty Dawn Higgs, 45, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Jason Kent Bishop, 39, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Sept. 6

• Robert Blake Gonzales, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Melody Julie Edie, 62, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeremy Rene Taylor, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 7

• Buster Harrell, 19, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property.

• Wanda Lynn Shepherd, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jarod Scott Loveall, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Misty Rae Herrel, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• David Alan Riley, 34, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jessica Fay Brazil, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heber Josue Brenes, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Weather Necole Galindo, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Braxton Layne Mentzel, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Linda Marie Craighead, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 8

• Samuel Thomas Viol, 28, arrested in connection with violation of a no contact order.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Trey Tristen Whitmire, 24, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Joel Nepamuceno, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Emily Grace Sanders, 22, arrested in driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Matthew Logan Smith, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Sept. 9

• Benjamin Loyde Vinson, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jose Alexander Sanchez-Martinez, 24, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a schedule 6 controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 10

• Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 19, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no driver's license.

• Toney Cornshucker, 82, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; improper use of evidences of registration.

• Tiffany Garnett Garcia, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 11

• Dylan Lee Peyton, 25, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Misty Lynn Melton, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.