City hosts first Hispanic Heritage Festival

The city of Siloam Springs will host the first Hispanic Heritage Festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Park.

There will be vendors, live music, performances, kids' area, food trucks, giveaways and more, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden. Father Salvador Marquez-Muñoz, the priest at St. Mary's Church, will give the welcome and blessing at the start of the event, Hayden said.

Arvest Bank will sponsor the children's section and Cherokee Hotel and Casino West Siloam Springs will sponsor the entertainment stage, Hayden said.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival came about as part of the 2021-2022 city board goals, Hayden said. Since the city of Siloam Springs has a large Latin-X population, it was a good place to start, Hayden said. Another hope of Hayden's is to bridge the gap between the Latin-X community and the rest of the city, she said.

"Culturally there has been a divide," Hayden said. "I want to continue to build a relationship."

The range of activities include two kids bounce houses, a balloon artist and face painter, Hayden said. There will also be many food trucks, including a Colombian food truck and a snow cone truck, she said.

Entertainment will include the Mariachi band Mariachi Amistad de Arkansas and Chinelos Morelenses Unidos En Arkansas, a group of cultural dancers, said Irma Chavez, the executive director of Connecion de Negotios Latinos.

Chavez has helped Hayden connect with different vendors and businesses for the festival, Hayden said.

Along with the festival, there will also be a Futsal tournament from 8 a.m. to noon on the grounds of John Brown University, Hayden said.

After the festival, the Futsal tournament will continue from 4 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., Hayden said. Futsal is similar to soccer but played on a hard surface or indoor court and with only five players per team, according to uefa.com.

Hayden wanted to thank Chavez; Cherokee Casino and Arvest Bank; as well as Jimena Hernandez for also helping to make connections with the Latin-X community in Siloam Springs as well as Police Officer Cesar Barrientos and Araceli Muñox with Don Taco.

"We're excited to have this opportunity to connect with the Spanish-speaking community of the city and beyond," Hayden said. "This is a year of building trust and reaching out to include all members of the community."