Directors approve agreement with county

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, City directors approved Resolution 54-22, which creates an intergovernmental agreement with Benton County for the city of Siloam Springs to operate its own 911 call center after state funding is cut.

Terms for the agreement are that the state will provide the amount of $240,000 to CENCOM, which handles 911 calls for rural Benton County, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson. CENCOM will then give that amount back to Siloam Springs on a quarterly basis so the city could continue to operate its Public Service Answering Point (PSAP), Patterson said.

"They don't want to be responsible for dispatching in Siloam Springs," Patterson said. "What we want to do and what the county has agreed to do is enter into an intergovernmental agreement or enter (into a) local agreement and contract out with the city Siloam Springs to operate our 911 call center."

Patterson did not say when the agreement would take effect but said consolidation plans need to be submitted by Jan. 1, 2023 and all consolidations must be completed by Jan. 1, 2024.

The agreement came about because of Arkansas Act 660, which not only replaced the Arkansas Telephone Emergency Services Board with the Arkansas 911 Board, but also required the 911 board to reduce the number of PSAPs from 102 to 77, Patterson said.

Arkansas Act 660 was adopted in 2019, Patterson said. The initial plan for the 911 Board was to reduce the number of PSAPs to one per county for the 75 counties in the state, plus an extra PSAP for the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock, Patterson said.

"There were a number of reasons for reducing the state number of PSAPs," Patterson said. "But it seemed like the driving reason for the state legislature was to reduce the transfer of calls from one PSAP to the next."

An example of transfers was where one person called 911 and their call was picked up by one PSAP and it had to be transferred to one or more other PSAPs for the call to be handled by the right municipality, Patterson said.

The initial plan was revamped and the 911 Board raised the number of PSAPs from 77 to 79 which provided one more for Benton County and one for Washington County, Patterson said. After more discussions it was agreed that the 911 Board would fund three PSAPs in Benton County, Patterson said.

In April of 2022, Patterson and the heads of the other PSAPs went to the 911 Board about funding four PSAPs in the county, he said.

The 911 Board denied their request, but left the decision of which PSAP would close to the individual municipalities, Patterson said.

Bentonville passed a bond issue in 2019 to build a new 911 call center and Rogers did the same thing in 2021, which kept their PSAPs from being cut, Patterson said.

He also said the two cities have a fiduciary responsibility to their citizens, plus Siloam Springs had the lowest call volume and cost the most to operate.

Patterson and the heads of the other PSAPs met with Judge Barry Moehring and came up with the agreement for Siloam Springs to continue to operate, he said.

City board members voiced their approval of the agreement citing the need for the city to have its own 911 call center.

Director David Allen said he has seen all of his life how the western side of the county is routinely ignored and that Patterson did the best that he could do.

"I got to hand it to you for a no-win situation," Allen said. "This is the best situation in my opinion as long as the county was okay with it."

Director Carol Smiley said she believes the city needs its own PSAP and that this is the best that could be done. Director Lesa Rissler asked how does the fact that the city is short dispatchers affect the agreement.

Patterson said the agreement going to stay the same. He also said the city would still have to roll over their calls to the county after a certain time of the day.

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes for the Aug. 16 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the Aug. 16 city board meeting.

• Memorandum of understanding with the Siloam Springs School District for school resource officers in the amount of $194,116.

• Resolution 53-22 authorizing the rate of property tax to be collected in 2023.

• Dedication of utility easements for 123 and 111 South Oak Street.

• Grant acceptance from the Department of Homeland Security for assistance to the firefighters grant in the amount of $60,326.

• Budget amendment for the community development department for the early retirement payment for the Civil Bond Clerk in the amount of $20,481.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-21 regarding the rezoning of the 2400 to 2600 block of East Kenwood Street on its third and final reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-23 concerning the establishment of a utility commission on its third and final reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Staff reports

• July financial report.

• Community survey for 2022.

• Administrator's report.