Final Girls Night Out of the year

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Lindsey Taylor (left), poses with Cammi Hevener and her sister Corrie Irwin at the last Girl's Night Out of the year in their pink glasses on Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. The pink glasses were part of the goodie bags provided by Main Street Siloam Springs.

Lindsey Taylor (left) poses with Cammi Hevener and her sister, Corrie Irwin, at the last Girls Night Out of the year in their pink glasses Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. The pink glasses were part of the goodie bags provided by Main Street Siloam Springs.

Lindsey Taylor (left) poses with Cammi Hevener and her sister, Corrie Irwin, at the last Girls Night Out of the year in their pink glasses Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. The pink glasses were part of the goodie bags provided by Main Street Siloam Springs.

Lindsey Taylor (left) poses with Cammi Hevener and her sister, Corrie Irwin, at the last Girls Night Out of the year in their pink glasses Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. The pink glasses were part of the goodie bags provided by Main Street Siloam Springs.

Billie Thompson poses for a photo in Arvest Bank's photo frame Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. Arvest was the presenting sponsor for Girls Night Out.

Billie Thompson poses for a photo in Arvest Bank's photo frame Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. Arvest was the presenting sponsor for Girls Night Out.

Billie Thompson poses for a photo in Arvest Bank's photo frame Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. Arvest was the presenting sponsor for Girls Night Out.

Attendees line up to sample a "mocktail" by South Maple Street's Angela Bolt on Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. The "mocktail" was a Shirley Temple made with ginger beer in honor of Lucille Ball, who was a red head, Bolt said.

Attendees line up to sample a "mocktail" by South Maple Street's Angela Bolt on Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. The "mocktail" was a Shirley Temple made with ginger beer in honor of Lucille Ball, who was a red head, Bolt said.

Attendees line up to sample a "mocktail" by South Maple Street's Angela Bolt on Thursday at the Brick Ballroom. The "mocktail" was a Shirley Temple made with ginger beer in honor of Lucille Ball, who was a red head, Bolt said.

Conceicao Wolf checks out Heart of the Home's fall decorations during Girls Night Out on Thursday.

Jenna Hinerman (left) checks her phone as she crosses the street with Lindsey Taylor and Jennifer Regan to shop for more bargains during Girls Night Out on Thursday.

Jenna Hinerman (left) checks her phone as she crosses the street with Lindsey Taylor and Jennifer Regan to shop for more bargains during Girls Night Out on Thursday.

Jenna Hinerman (left) checks her phone as she crosses the street with Lindsey Taylor and Jennifer Regan to shop for more bargains during Girls Night Out on Thursday.

Main Street Siloam Springs held the final Girls Night Out of the year on Thursday evening at the Brick Ballroom. The theme for event was "I Love Siloam," which is based on the television show "I Love Lucy." The display features QR codes for attendees to scan to win prizes and an "I Love Siloam" T-shirt.

Main Street Siloam Springs held the final Girls Night Out of the year on Thursday evening at the Brick Ballroom. The theme for event was "I Love Siloam," which is based on the television show "I Love Lucy." The display features QR codes for attendees to scan to win prizes and an "I Love Siloam" T-shirt.

Main Street Siloam Springs held the final Girls Night Out of the year on Thursday evening at the Brick Ballroom. The theme for event was "I Love Siloam," which is based on the television show "I Love Lucy." The display features QR codes for attendees to scan to win prizes and an "I Love Siloam" T-shirt.

