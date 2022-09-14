Freshmen, eighth-grade volleyball defeat Farmington

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-0 win against Farmington on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-15 before finishing the sweep 25-17 to open up Northwest-River Valley Conference play.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers (10-2) went 4-2 in the Springdale Spikefest. Siloam Springs lost to Fort Smith Southside in the semifinals. Earlier in the day, the Lady Panthers defeated Springdale Central, lost to Bentonville before beating Rogers Heritage, Greenwood and Rogers High.

The Lady Panthers team won their fifth straight match to the start the season Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a 2-0 victory at Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Panthers won the first match 25-16 before finishing the sweep 25-14.

The ninth grade volleyball team was back in action Tuesday, Sept. 13, against Rogers. Results were not available at presstime.

The freshmen play Thursday, Sept. 15, at Harrison.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team picked up a 2-1 win against Farmington on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Lady Panthers dropped the first set 25-20 before winning the next two, 25-8, 15-12.

On Saturday, the eighth-graders participated in the Springdale Spikefest, where they won two matches, lost two matches and tied two matches.

In pool play, the Lady Panthers lost to Rogers Elmwood 2-0 (25-18, 25-23), tied Bentonville Lincoln (21-25, 25-21), tied Fayetteville Ramay (25-20, 21-25) and defeated Bentonville Washington 2-0 (25-18, 25-17).

In bracket play, the Lady Panthers swept Rogers Oakdale 2-0 (25-13, 25-18) before losing to Bentonville Fulbright 2-0 (25-16, 25-16).

The Siloam Springs eighth grade volleyball team won its fourth straight game to start the season with a 2-0 win at Pea Ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The eighth graders won the first set 25-13 and completed the sweep 25-22.

The eighth graders were back in action Sept. 13 against Gentry. Results were not available at presstime. The eighth graders play at Harrison on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball teams competed Monday, Sept. 12, against Farmington.

The 'A' team lost 25-14, 25-13, while the 'B' team split 1-1 (5-25, 25-15).

The Siloam Springs seventh grade volleyball teams picked up a pair of victories at Pea Ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The 'A' team beat the Lady Blackhawks 25-9, 25-16, avenging an earlier loss to Pea Ridge on Aug. 22.

The 'B' team won 25-23, 25-10.

The seventh graders were back in action Sept. 13 against Gentry. Results were not available at presstime. The eighth graders play at Harrison on Thursday, Sept. 15.