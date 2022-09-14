Golden Eagles score four straight to rout Falcons

WICHITA, Kan. -- After allowing the host Falcons to net the first goal of the contest, a four-goal response in a lopsided first half lifted the No. 13 John Brown University women's soccer team to a 5-2 win on Saturday, Sept. 10, against Friends (Kan.) at Adair-Austin Stadium.

Juniors Lauren Walter and Ryan Winingham each notched a brace with a pair of goals, while freshman Bethany Markovich of Siloam Springs recorded her first collegiate point as eight different Golden Eagles registered a point as JBU (3-1-0) bounced back from its first loss of the 2022 season.

Friends (2-2-0) got on the board first, with Pilar Flores taking advantage of a scattered John Brown defense and a goalkeeper out of position by scoring just 1:23 into the contest.

Seemingly motivated by the unfortunate start, it was all Golden Eagles for the remainder of the match, including a first half that saw the visitors out-shoot the Falcons by a 16-4 margin.

In the 14th minute, Winingham found the back of the net for the first time this season when she headed home an Aubrey Winter corner flag service, leveling the match at one apiece.

Eight minutes later, sophomore Renny Buchanan's clearance sprung Walter up the left side. After shedding her defender, Walter's first shot was stopped, but she collected the loose ball, stepped around the keeper and fired home the JBU 2-1 lead for her third of the season.

Just before the intermission in the 44th minute, Winingham completed her brace by firing a rocket to the top of the goal off a free kick from 22 yards out straight on, ballooning the visitors' lead to 3-1.

To bookend a pair of goals around halftime, Walter scored her fourth of the season and second of the match to complete a gorgeous passing play that began with sophomore Elise Bosma's leaping header forward up ahead to sophomore Pam Seiler on the left side. After moving ahead and allowing Walter to move into space, Seiler slotted the pass through to Walter for a one-touch past the keeper as she was all alone on goal.

For good measure, after Friends recovered one goal back, sophomore Kaelyn Mole recorded her first of the season with 1:36 remaining in the contest. Markovich won a battle on the right side and athletically kicked the ball up ahead to Walter. Entering space in the middle, Walter laid the pass off to her left, allowing Mole to run into open area at the top of the box for a beautiful finish to end any chance of a Falcon comeback bid.

After making two saves on three chances in the first half and picking up the win, senior Chloe Griffin gave way to junior Emily Dobbins in the second half. In her first collegiate action, Dobbins recorded one save on the two chances that Friends sent at goal.

John Brown finished the match with a 24-7 shooting advantage, including an 18-5 margin in shots on goal. Maria Smyth had to make 13 saves in the losing effort.

The five goals are the most in a match for JBU since knocking off Mid-America Christian (Okla.) by a 5-0 count on Nov. 9, 2021.

John Brown was scheduled to return to action Tuesday, Sept. 13, at No. 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back on the field against Columbia (Mo.) on Tuesday, Sept. 20.