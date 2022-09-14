Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Deborah Ann Anders-Glasgow

Deborah Ann Anders-Glasgow died Sept. 10, 2022.

She was born June 8, 1963, to Bobby and Sue Anders-Freeman, in St. Joseph, Mo.

She spent her early life traveling with her family. She lived in Monterrey, Calif.; Brooklyn and Staten Island, N.Y.; Wurzburg, Germany; Abilene, Texas; Huntsville, Ala., and Bella Vista, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Burt Glascow; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her daughter, Kassie Stanage and husband, Sam, of Hot Springs, Ark.; son Mason Anders, of Bella Vista; son Parker Glasgow, of Springdale, Ark..; sisters Cyndi Driggs and husband Dale, and Ashley Anders, all of Bentonville, Ark..; stepfather, Monroe Freeman of Dover, Ark., two grandchildren and several other family members.

Honorariums may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 1212 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712, or https://www.habitatbentoncountyar.org/.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined.

Edna "Marie" Farmer

Edna "Marie" Farmer, 87, of Gentry, Ark., died Sept. 6, 2022, in her home, just east of Cherokee City, Ark.

She was born Jan. 5, 1935, just north of Cherokee City, in her home of that time, to G.W. Boyle and Pearl (Taylor) Boyle.

She married Claud 'Jim' Farmer, Jan. 11, 1952, in Gentry, Ark. They were married for 69 years.

She was preceded in death by both parents, husband and two brothers, George Boyle and Jack Boyle.

She is survived by one daughter, Charlotte Rotramel and husband Larry, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; one son, Kenny Farmer and wife Teresa, of Gentry; two grandsons; four great-grandchildren and one brother, Tiny Boyle, of Gentry.

Graveside services were held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Falling Springs Cemetery, in Decatur, Ark.

Edward Joseph Yaeger Jr.

Edward Joseph Yaeger Jr., 65, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 5, 2022, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born May 14, 1957, in Queens, N.Y., to Edward Joseph Yaeger Sr. and Joan Raffanello.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Leanne Elizabeth Fullerton Yaeger, of the home; son Joshua Yaeger, of Alabama; daughters, Christina Yaeger, of Alabama; Elizabeth Puett and husband Cody, of Siloam Springs; Kayla Murray and husband Mark, of Westville, Okla.; son, Heath Yaeger and wife Sydney, of Siloam Springs; brothers, Chris Yaeger and Steven Yaeger; sister, Kim Vona; eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 10., at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

