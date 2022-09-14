Hornets, Comets, Engineers pick up wins

Colcord (Okla.) improved to 2-0 with a lopsided win at Stroud (Okla.) on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Hornets took a 6-0 lead on a 43-yard run by Gabe Winfield in the first quarter.

Stroud answered with a touchdown in the second quarter to take a 7-6 lead, but Colcord responded with 26 straight points in the second to go up 32-7.

Winfield threw a 47-yard pass to Manuel Bocanegra to get the lead back, and then Winfield had a 71-yard punt return. Winfield then threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Eyan Williams and 30 yards to Bocanegra to end the quarter.

Cooper Mott and Tanner Revas added touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarter.

Winfield completed 11 of 21 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards on four carries. Mott had 70 yards on 16 carries, while Bocanegra had 93 yards on four receptions.

The Hornets are back in action on Friday, Sept. 16, at home against Oklahoma Union.

Kansas 49, Fairland 6

Kansas (Okla.) rolled out to a 42-0 lead on Fairland (Okla.) at halftime and rolled to a big win on Friday, Sept. 9.

Quarterback Seneca Steele completed 15 of 19 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns and 45 rushing yards and another TD.

Kansas is back in action at home against Sperry on Sept. 23.

Watts 54, Cross Christian 6

Watts (Okla.) improved to 2-1 with a big win over Cross Christian Academy on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Chris Barber had 18 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Tommy Keith had seven carries for 96 yards and two TDs, while Brian Lee had 14 carries for 92 yards.

Quarterback Skylar Payne rushed six times for 90 yards and a touchdown, while completing 3 of 3 passes.

Luke Batmen had two interceptions, while Austin White had an interception and returned it for a touchdown.

Watts is back in action at South Coffeyville on Sept. 23.