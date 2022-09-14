JBU men rally twice to top Friends

WICHITA, Kan. -- Despite allowing the Falcons to produce a pair of leads in the contest, the John Brown University men's soccer team leveled the match twice and rode a Kendal Acuna header in the goal area late in the match to produce a 3-2 victory at Friends (Kan.) on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Adair-Austin Stadium.

Senior Oscar Carballo produced his second-consecutive two-goal brace, while senior Christian Marroquin dished out a pair of assists to continue the Golden Eagles (3-0-1) four-match unbeaten streak to open the season.

While not needing to record a save, freshman Adam Tebbs relieved sophomore Kyle Hix in the 71st minute while the match was level at two apiece, and picked up his first collegiate victory in the process. Before Hix exited the pitch, he recorded three saves on five chances through 70 minutes.

While the Golden Eagles had the majority of chances and held a 7-5 margin in shots on goal, Friends (1-5-0) outshot the visitors by a narrow 13-10 edge.

Sophomore Kendall Acuna broke the 2-2 tie with just under 18 minutes left in the contest off a cross from senior Jacob Zamarron in the right corner. The result of a broken play, it was Carballo's free kick that rattled the crossbar and swung to the right side that Zamarron tracked down to send back into the goal area for Acuna's second-career game-winning goal.

Friends nearly tied it before the match was over, however, as a free kick from the left flank was finished with a diving header from a Falcon, but he was ruled offside, negating the hosts' strongest chances at whittling back a result from John Brown.

After Friends took a 1-0 lead just 61 seconds into the match off a loose ball in the box, Carballo's fourth of the season knotted the match up at one when he tapped in the exclamation point after a fantastic passing play through the middle. Marroquin's feed out to the left side sprung sophomore Alejandro Ramirez, who closed in on goal from the left. As the keeper and defender closed in, a cheeky pass through the middle found Carballo wide open in front of an empty goal in the 12th minute.

Still tied at one each after the break, Friends recaptured the lead in the 52nd minute when Carlos Vidrio lofted in a goal from just beyond half field that caught the Golden Eagles by surprise.

Unwilling to allow a poor goal to prove the difference, JBU went back to work and tied the game at two with another tic-tac-toe passing play through the middle. This time senior Ivan Garcia played the ball through to Marroquin in the middle, who turned and slotted a pass through the back line to a breaking Carballo on the right side. Carballo took the pass and ripped a 15-yard blast to the left side of goal for his fifth of the season, breathing fresh life into John Brown.

Friends could only manage two shots – both off target – in the final 18 minutes of the match.

John Brown returns to Siloam Springs for a match with Ecclesia (Ark.) on Wednesday (Sept. 14) for a matinee contest, slated to kick off at 4 p.m. The match will air live on the SAC Sports Network.

JBU 3, Lyon 1

Senior Oscar Carballo scored a pair of first-half goals and the Golden Eagles enjoyed a 19-7 shooting advantage as the John Brown University men's soccer team handily took care of No. 22 Lyon on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Alumni Field.

Senior Jacob Zamarron added a goal just before halftime and an assist, and the Golden Eagle defense limited the Scots (1-4-1) to just two shots on target.

The Scots' broke sophomore Kyle Hix clean sheet big when Leonardo Galdino converted the game's second penalty kick in the 56th minute, but that's all the offense the Scots would be able to generate as head coach Chris Cole was able to go seven deep on the bench.

Carballo's two-goal effort spanned a mere 3 minutes, 6 seconds, as the senior deposited two goals in the 15th and 18th minutes. His first came off a long cross from the left flank, a pass that Carballo corralled and fired just inside the near left post on the floor – partially deflecting off a defender. Carballo then doubled his goal count on the afternoon, and the John Brown lead, by converting the match's first penalty kick.

Zamarron's fourth of the season came in the 41st minute, when he finished off a gorgeous passing play for the second match in a row, this time a combination from sophomores Jose Almanza and Jose Gabriel Rodriguez that started on the left side by Rodriguez. Almanza finished the effort with a through ball that sprung Zamarron, allowing the reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Year a calm finish to the far right post.

Sophomore Kyle Hix needed just one save to improve to 2-0-1 on the year, while Dan Huff made four saves on seven chances in the loss for Lyon.

JBU led the visitors in shots (19-7), shots on goal (8-2) and corner kicks (8-2).

Up Next

The Golden Eagles are scheduled to host Ecclessia at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14.