Memorial committee presents MIA flag to ARNG Armory

The KIA Memorial Committee presented an MIA flag on Friday to the Company B/2-142 FA Fires Brigade National Guard Armory on East Main Street.

Jerry Cavness, the president of the KIA Memorial Committee, said the members of the committee felt it was important that all military installations display the flag because of the remembrance of all those remaining as prisoners of war or their remains are still missing.

"So we just feel that as a local military installation we wanted to offer this to them and tell them we hope they will display it where the rest of the troops in the unit can see it," Cavness said.

Cavness said he was driving by the armory one day and realized there was not a POW flag there and it seemed natural for Siloam Springs' local military installation to have it.

Sergeant First Class Jason Parker was grateful for the flag and said he may display it in the armory so other soldiers could see it.

"We're grateful for these guys representing our history and reminding us about fallen soldiers," Parker said. "We're grateful."

Parker said there are not many soldiers who come to the Siloam Springs armory and asked the committee members if they wanted the flag to go to a heavier-trafficked installation. All of the trustees agreed that the flag should be placed in Siloam Springs.

"The KIA Memorial, that's a Siloam thing," said Trustee Stuart Reeves. "So everybody's name that's on that roll was from Siloam Springs, went to school here, home of record."

Parker also went on to say that because of a directive from the governor the only two flags that are allowed to hang on the flagpole are the U.S. Flag and the Arkansas Flag.

The KIA Memorial Committee is made up of trustees who serve in veterans organizations in the city. Trustees include Cavness and Reeves, who are part of the American Legion Post 29; Michael Butler, who is part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1674; and Ron Evans, who is part of The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 64.

Rick Avery, the at-large trustee and only civilian on the KIA Memorial Committee, was not present at the event on Friday, Cavness said.

The KIA Memorial Committee also sells bricks that people can purchase, said Butler. He also said when a VFW member dies the VFW buys a brick in their honor.