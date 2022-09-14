Ninth-grade football loses at Farmington

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team was defeated 18-8 at Farmington on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Panthers trailed 6-0 at halftime and had four turnovers for the game.

"The team played really well at times, but the turnovers were costly mistakes," said head coach Jonathan Johnson.

Siloam Springs' lone score came on a long pass from Jonathan Hyde to Jack O'Brien.

The ninth-grade is scheduled to host Pea Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 15, for its first home game of the season.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team played to a 6-6 tie at Pea Ridge on Monday, Sept. 12.

Pea Ridge scored on its first offensive possession of the first half to take a 6-0 lead.

It remained 6-0 until late in the fourth quarter when Ryan Estacio ran for 46 yards to the 1-yard line, and then scored on the next play. The two-point conversion was no good, resulting in the tie.

The eighth graders fell to Farmington 34-6 on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Panther Stadium.

Farmington enjoyed a big first half, rolling out to a 26-0 lead at halftime and piling up 141 yards of offense.

The Cardinals finished with 235 yards with 19 carries for 129 yards and 106 passing yards.

The Panthers struggled to move the football in the first half with only 14 yards of offense on 15 plays.

In the second half, after Coleman Wilcox recovered a Farmington fumble, Siloam Springs put together a 10-play scoring drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Corbin Allen with 4:41 left in the game. Big plays on the drive for Siloam Springs included a 12-yard run by Allen and a 38-yard pass from Allen to Fredy Renderos.

The eighth graders are back in action at home at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, against Van Buren Northridge

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh grade football team lost 26-0 at Farmington on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Braxton Russell led the Panthers (1-1) defensively with 11 tackles.

Kyle Honn had three tackles and one fumble recovery, while Zachary Bias had three tackles and a caused fumble.

Kaiden Allen had three tackles and one interception returned for seven yards. Caden Noel had an interception that was returned for 12 yards.

The fifth quarter 'B' game finished in a 0-0 tie.

Austin Lee had three rushes for 19 yards, while Joshua Bartlett recorded three tackles.

The seventh graders host Pea Ridge on Thursday, Sept. 15, in their first home game of the season.