ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Ecclesia at JBU men4 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs 7th5:30 p.m.

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs 9th7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Okla. Panhandle State6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs7 p.m.

Oklahoma Union at Colcord7 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Oaks7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at Missouri Southern Stampede8/9 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Wayland Baptist1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Panther Cross Country Classic

High school girls (1A-4A, 5A-6A)8 a.m.

High school boys (1A-4A, 5A-6A)8:40 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

Panther Cross Country Classic

Junior high girls (1A-4A)9:10 a.m.

Junior high boys (1A-4A)9:40 a.m.

Junior high girls (5A-6A)10:10 a.m.

Junior high boys (5A-6A)10:40 a.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Springdale5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7th4/4:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 8th5:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 9th6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Columbia (Mo.) at JBU women5 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) at JBU men7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Russellville4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville6 p.m.

