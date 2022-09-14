SSHS boys win Elkins Invitational

Siloam Springs have five top 10 scoring positions and took first place in the 4A-5A division at the Elkins Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Panthers finished with 37 points, while Pea Ridge had 48, Van Buren 55, Farmington 122, Berryville 146, Gentry 183 and Hutnsville 186.

"We asked our boys to race today, to run with the top guys and they did," said Siloam Springs coach Sharon Jones. "We think their course might have been a little long. But we'll take the times they ran anyway."

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers in fifth place with a time of 17 minutes, 37.55 seconds.

Levi Fox came in right behind in sixth place at 17:46.37 with Wilson Cunningham seventh at 17:57.89, Tommy Seitz 10th at 18:21.32 and Noah Granderson 11th at 18:42.86 for the Panthers' top five scores.

"Nate led the guys for the second week in a row," Jones said. Levi and Wilson looked good in our second and third spots."

Billy Samoff placed 17th at 19:03.98 with Riley Harrison 22nd at 19:35.00, Jacob Seauve 26th with a PR at 19:48.59 and Jared Brewer 28th at 20:02.48.

"I'd like to see Tommy, Noah, Billy, and Riley run up there closer with them next week," Jones said. "A pleasant surprise this morning was Jacob Seauve. It's exciting to see him jump up in the pack."

Barrett Eldridge placed 33rd with a time of 20:34.10, while Zane Pickering was 34th with a PR of 20:34.31, Anthony Cruz 35th at 20:38.99, Caleb Wallace 36th with a PR of 20:48.77, Parker Malonson 68th PR at 23:35.12 and Rustin Shirley 77th at 25:16.19.

High school girls

Siloam Springs finished fifth out of six teams in the 4A-5A high school girls race.

Gravette won the race with 34 points, while Van Buren was second at 46, followed by Pea Ridge and Shiloh Christian, which both had 102, Siloam Springs 113 and Prairie Grove 116.

Faith Harris led Siloam Springs in ninth place with a personal record of 23:22.23.

Avery Carter placed 25th with a PR at 24:32.31, while Haylee Fox placed 30th at 25:28.41, Caroline Dewey 33rd with a PR at 25:46.98 and Gracie Floyd 39th at 26:30.27 to complete the Lady Panthers' top five scores.

Laura Fields finished 40th at 26:39.63, while Ava Jones was 41st at 26:41.94, Anna Floyd 45th at 28:16.77 and Naomi Seauve 47th with a PR at 30:02.04.

"Our girls were thin," Jones said. "Claire (Jagger) sat out with an injury. Haylee is sore. She's getting well again. And Estela is resting. But Faith came through strong with a PR and medaled. Avery improved again this week. She's running better than ever. Caroline came through well for us, too. Gracie, Laura, and Ava Jones came in together. I'm happy with the way all our girls competed."

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys finished first with 23 points, including five top 10 finishes and two more just outside the top 10.

The Panthers had 23 points, followed by Shiloh Christian 62, Gravette 94, Pea Ridge 114, Prairie Grove 126, Berryville 149 and Van Buren Northridge 158.

Chance Cunningham led the Panthers with a first-place overall finish of 12:19.69.

"Chance led the whole race and easily pulled away to cruise to the finish line," Jones said.

Gaige Thompson was fourth at 12:51.34, followed by Corbett Stephenson in fifth with a PR of 13:06.64.

Sebastian Romero was eighth at 13:25.72, while Boone Eldridge placed ninth at 13:27.55 to complete the Panthers' top five scores.

Cooper Bunker placed 12th at 13:36.85, while Blake Kuykendall was 13th at 13:43.84, Sully Christians 17th at 14:22.72, Parker Watson 19th at 14:27.16 and River Hall 23rd with a PR of 14:31.02.

Melvin Chavez placed 25th at 14:40.09, with Nico Loyd 31st at 15:05.81, Nathan Palmer 32nd with a PR of 15:06.37, Nathaniel Haak with a PR of 15:09.67, David Dewey 40th at 15:28.30 and Morgan Lloyd 42nd at 15:30.01.

Eli Nofire had a PR of 15:30.43, while Sam Wallace ran a 16:06.77, Nathaniel Brennes a PR of 16:21.28, Kobe Rogers a PR of 16:48.55, Oliver Posey a PR of 18:03.28, Jeremiah Castaneda 18:14.11, Efrian Garcia a PR of 18:35.56, Jonathan Green a PR of 18:54.67 and Drake Turner a PR of 21:02.83.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed first in the 4A-5A division of the Elkins Invitational.

Siloam Springs finished with 21 points, followed by Pea Ridge 56, Prairie Grove 89, Gravette 112, Van Buren Northridge 116 and Van Buren Butterfield 162.

Vanessa Frias of Siloam Springs was the top overall finisher with a time of 14:15.72.

"Solid race for her," Jones said of Frias.

Amelie Seauve placed fourth at 15:47.40, while Hope Nam had a PR of 16:08.40 and finished seventh.

Sawyer Smith placed 11th at 16:53.20, while Hannah Bergthold was 12th at 16:53.21 to complete the Lady Panthers' top five scores.

Payton Lesso was 13th at 17:12.27, while Ava Scarberough was 16th with a PR of 17:28.23, Amelia Thomas 17th with a PR of 17:36.64 and Saylor Timboe 18th at 17:38.67 and a PR.

Preley LaBeff had a PR at 17:58.44 while Jane Anglin ran a time of 18:25.59, Natalie Nichols a PR of 18:28.77, Bella Schultz 18:34.86, Hannah Luttrell 18:39.30, Anne Claborn 19:01.52, Brayleigh Scarberough 21:13.41 and Sidney Burns 21:14.49.

Panther XC Classic

The Siloam Springs cross country program will host its annual Panther XC Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17, on the grounds of Simmons Foods, located at 1231 N. Lincoln St., across from the baseball/softball complex.

Gate admission is $5 per person, kids 5 and under are free.

T-shirts and concessions will be available for sale.

Medals will be given to the top 15 individuals in each division (1A-4A and 5A-6A). Team awards will be given to the top two in each division.

The high school girls in all divisions will kick off the meet at 8 a.m., followed by all high school boys around 8:40 a.m.

The 1A-4A junior high girls will start around 9:10 a.m., followed by the 1A-4A junior high boys at 9:40 a.m.

The 5A-6A junior high girls will race at 10:10 a.m., with the 5A-6A junior high boys at 10:40 a.m.

Awards for high school divisions will be around 9:20 a.m., with 1A-4A junior high awards at 10:20 and 5A-6A junior high awards at 11:20 a.m.

A Fun Run for first-third grades (half mile) and fourth-sixth grades (one mile) will be held at 11:15 a.m.

Entry fee is $15 per runner, checks payable to SSHS Cross Country. Race day registration is available from 9:30-11 a.m.

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs junior high boys finished first Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Elkins Invitational.

