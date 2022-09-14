SSHS girls tennis defeats Van Buren twice

The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed at Van Buren on Monday, Sept. 12. It was the Panthers and Lady Panthers' second match against the Pointers in less than a week, having played Van Buren on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Pointers 3-1 in the varsity match on Monday.

At girls No. 1 singles, Olha Los defeated Van Buren's Abby Saniseng 6-4, 6-0.

Siloam Springs' Maribel Riley defeated Tennison Reichard 8-6 at No. 2 singles.

In other singles matches, Siloam Springs' Kamryn Hernandez lost 8-0 to Cindy Trejo, while Ava Howie lost to Aileen Gonzalez of Van Buren 8-1.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Ava Anglin and Riley defeated Naina Patel and Sabrina Huang 6-4, 6-2.

The No. 2 doubles team of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs lost to Van Buren's Trejo and Gonzalez 6-1, 6-1.

Van Buren won the boys match 4-0.

Van Buren's Parker Seewald defeated Siloam Springs' Bryan Tran 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

Van Buren's Seth Dunn topped Siloam Springs' Ezekiel Becan 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

In other singles action, Van Buren's Eli Davis defeated Siloam Springs' Brayden Bold 8-5. Van Buren's Blake Richardson defeated Siloam Springs Brayden Ratliff 6-3.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Becan and Jadon Gill lost to Van Buren's team of Josh Kovitch and Lance Adams 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 2 doubles team of Eliot Posey and Ratliff lost to Van Buren's duo of Jackson Cervantes and Trevis Bushneg 6-2, 6-2.

Vs. Alma

The Lady Panthers swept Alma on Thursday at Alma.

Siloam Springs' Olha Los defeated Alma's Sydnee Jordan 8-0 at No. 1 singles.

Cindy Chavez-Vasquez defeated Ava Smith 8-0 at No. 2 singles.

In other girls singles action, Siloam Springs' Ava Anglin defeated Kensington Wadkins 8-0.

In girls doubles, the No. 1 team of Anglin and Maribel Riley defeated Alma's duo of Marti Lineberry and Kenadie Farris 8-3.

The Siloam Springs No. 2 doubles team of Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs defeated Alma's Piper Powell and Charlotte Koller 8-6.

In other girls doubles, the Siloam Springs team of Kamryn Hernandez and Ava Howie lost to Alexis Stowe and Abby Spencer 6-4.

Alma swept the boys match 4-0.

Alma's Logan Evans defeated Siloam Springs' Bryan Tran 8-3 at No. 1 singles.

Jeremiah Schlegel of Alma defeated Eliot Posey 8-0 at No. 2 singles.

In other singles action, Siloam Springs' Brayden Ratliff was defeated 6-4 by Alma's Layne Goins.

In doubles, the SSHS team of Ezekiel Becan and Tran lost 8-5 to Alma's Jackson McMurray 8-5.

The doubles team of Brayden Bold and Brayden Ratliff lost to Alma's team of Josh Smith and Colby Kimmons 9-7.

Vs. Van Buren

The Siloam Springs girls tennis team split a 5A-West Conference match against Van Buren, 2-2, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

Siloam Springs senior Olha Los defeated Van Buren's Abby Saniseng 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 in a tiebreaker at No. 1 singles.

Van Buren's Tennison Reichard defeated Lady Panthers No. 2 singles Lauren Naustvik 6-1, 6-0.

The Siloam Springs No. 1 doubles team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley picked up 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win over Van Buren's team of Naina Patel and Sabrina Huang.

Van Buren's No. 2 doubles team of Kendall Besse and Aileen Gonzalez defeated the Siloam Springs pair of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs 6-2, 6-0.

In another doubles match, the Van Buren team of Reichard and Cindy Trejo defeated Siloam Springs' team of Kamryn Hernandez and Ava Howie.

Van Buren won the boys match 3-1.

At No. 1 boys singles, Siloam Springs' Bryan Tran was defeated 6-2, 6-2 by Van Buren's Parker Seewald.

Siloam Springs' Jadon Gill picked up an 8-1 win over Pointers No. 2 singles Seth Dunn for the Panthers' only victory.

The Siloam Springs No. 1 doubles team of Ezekiel Becan and Gill were defeated by Van Burem's Josh Kovitch and Lance Adams 7-5, 6-2.

The No. 2 Panthers doubles team of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff lost 6-2, 6-0 to Jackson Cervantes and Trevis Bushnaq.

In another boys singles matches, Siloam Springs' Brayden Bold lost to Van Buren's Blake Richesin 8-6. Posey fell 6-0, 6-0 to Van Buren's Eli Davis.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action on Thursday at Mountain Home.