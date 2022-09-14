SSRH Auxiliary still serving, seeking volunteers

Covid-19 brought a lot of changes to Siloam Springs, but one thing that hasn't changed is the care given by members of the Siloam Springs Hospital Auxiliary.

The hospital auxiliary was formed in 1969 and is now looking for new volunteers to replace those who stopped volunteering due to the coronavirus, according to Club President Diane Brown.

"So we are 53 years old," Miller said. "We have 18 members as of right now."

The need for volunteers

Auxiliary volunteers do jobs for the medical staff so it can focus on caring for patients, Miller said. Volunteers work the front desk, direct people where they go, walk them to different departments, answer phones and greet people at the doors, Miller said.

The volunteers also run the hospital gift shop, make beds, sort paper work, assemble folders and crochet baby hats for the nursery, Miller said.

When the pandemic began in March of 2020, the auxiliary had to shut down, Miller said. The auxiliary resumed its volunteer duties around the middle of 2021, Miller said. The problem facing the auxiliary now is a lack of volunteers, Miller said.

Presently, the auxiliary has fewer volunteers than when the pandemic started, so the ones that returned last year are doubling up on shifts, Miller said. Volunteers are only required to do eight hours a month but are now volunteering two or three days a week, Miller said.

A history of serving

Miller has only been a part of the Auxiliary for six years but said many of the volunteers have been there since the hospital was still located on Jefferson Street.

Annis Cripps is one of those volunteers. Cripps volunteers at the front desk, helps put packets together for patients who will soon be discharged and helps with sewing. Volunteers are presently working on quilts for babies, Cripps said.

Cripps owned a beauty shop for 45 years, so helping people is nothing new for her, she said. Cripps joined the auxiliary in 2011, after retiring from work and made it her goal to become a lifetime member of the auxiliary.

To become a lifetime member, a volunteer has to have 5,000 hours. Cripps has over 7,000, she said.

"That was my goal," Cripps said. "I want to be here as long as it takes to get 5,000 hours. There are five of us that still volunteer that are lifetime members."

For Cripps, becoming a lifetime member is nice, but her most satisfying moments have been brightening someone's day when they walk in the main entrance of the hospital.

"You can tell when (patients) come in to have a procedure they seem anxious," Cripps said. "When you talk to them you get their mind off it."

Cripps said she intends to continue volunteering as long as her health permits and as long as the hospital will allow the auxiliary to volunteer there.

Along with volunteering, auxiliary members usually hold a potluck on the third Monday of the month and have given out more than $9,000 in scholarships to students going into medical-related careers, Cripps said.

With the pandemic winding down, Cripps said she hopes to start doing fundraisers again. Past fundraisers include having a linen sale, a bake sale and having vendors come in and set up for the day.

Supporting medical staff

Not all auxiliary members work with patients; some work in the back to free up the medical staff to help patients. Jim Grossardt is one of the those volunteers. He works in Materials Management, Grossardt said.

"I'm in back where they bring all of the supplies in," Grossardt said. "My job, along with my wife Linda, is we bring in the pallets. We unload the boxes."

Grossardt and his wife label different articles, which require labels and put them on shelves for bins back in the storage room, he said. When the couple has time, they deliver the items, Grossardt said.

Grossardt has been volunteering for the auxiliary for around 10 years, he said. Grossardt didn't say how long his wife has been a part of the auxiliary.

The most satisfying moment for Grossardt is to know that they are helping the hospital out along with having something to do, he said.

"I think we are a big help to organize so the staff doesn't have to do that," Grossardt said. "It's satisfying to us to know that we are helping someone."

Grossardt said they plan to volunteer as long as their health allows them to, he said. Grossardt said he and his wife have enjoyed meeting with other auxiliary members and helping the hospital as much as they can.

Call to volunteer

Miller said key volunteers are needed at the front desk, in the gift shop and in labor and delivery. The auxiliary also said they are starting back up sewing and making crafts such as bears and baby caps, Miller said.

The ideal volunteer is a willing soul who is eager to give light, Miller said. Despite the setback from covid-19, Miller said the future of the auxiliary looks positive. Miller also said people do not have to be an auxiliarian to do what they do.

"All you have to do is smile and listen and you can share the light too," Miller said.