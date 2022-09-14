U.S. News names JBU top-ranked regional university in Arkansas

U.S. News named John Brown University the top-ranked regional university in Arkansas for the seventh consecutive year.

In the 2023 U.S. News Best College Rankings, JBU ranked No. 16 out of 135 regional universities in the South. Other Arkansas schools on the list included Arkansas Tech University (No. 70), Southern Arkansas University (No. 94) and Henderson State University.

"It's gratifying to have JBU's commitment to academic excellence recognized by national rankings such as U.S. News," said Dr. Ed Ericson, JBU vice president for academic affairs. "For over 100 years, JBU has focused on preparing well-rounded, Christ-centered leaders that are ready to impact the world for Christ."

Within the Regional Universities (South) rankings, JBU was named No. 19 Best Value, No. 32 Best Colleges for Veterans and No. 49 for Social Mobility.

JBU's engineering program was ranked No. 110 among U.S. universities without a doctoral engineering program.

U.S. News & World Report is widely recognized as a leader in higher education rankings and a key resource for a student's college search. To determine its rankings, U.S. News evaluates graduation and student retention rates, class size, student-to-faculty ratio, SAT and ACT scores, alumni giving rate and peer assessment.