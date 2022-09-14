Womack, EPA head visit kayak park

The Siloam Springs Kayak Park was the site of a visit on Wednesday, Sept. 7, as U.S. Representative Steve Womack (R-Ark) and Dr. Earthea Nance of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) toured the park.

Nance, the director for the South Central Region (Region 6) of the EPA, was invited by Womack to tour portions of Northwest Arkansas, meet with members of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) and stop in Siloam Springs to view the kayak park before heading to the University of Arkansas to tour the campus.

"She's never been here," Womack said of Nance. "She's been to Little Rock, but she's never been up here and I think her eyes have been opened at the many things going on in Northwest Arkansas that contribute to our growth and development."

Womack said one of the main reasons for the visit was to show Nance the Illinois River, which serves as an integral part of the ecosystem of Northwest Arkansas.

The visit involved visiting Beaver Lake in Rogers and the headwaters of the Illinois River in Cave Springs. Nance also took time to talk to IRWP staff members about their work before heading to Siloam Springs.

Nance did not see much of the city but spent time surveying the grounds of the kayak park. City Administrator Phillip Patterson spoke to Nance and Womack about the kayak park and even touched on the subject of the WOKA Whitewater Park, which will open in 2023 outside of the town of Watts, Okla.

WOKA intrigued Nance and she said she would like to come back and tour the park when it opens, she said.

"It's been an extremely important visit for her to see first hand and have her staff here to see first hand the beautiful thing we call Northwest Arkansas," Womack said.

Nance said she loved Siloam Springs and spoke of her affection for small towns. Nance also said she can't wait to come back for another visit to Northwest Arkansas. Nance said she visited the Beaver Lake watershed and the Illinois River watershed and had nothing but compliments about the area.

"What I've seen is Arkansas is on the move," Nance said.

She also said the area has balanced growth and development with the environmental needs of the area and said the kayak park is a good demonstration of that.

Nance made the right connections and saw many of the important points of environmental stewardship, conservation and restoration, she said.

Along with the tours, Nance spoke to many of the key players in discussing growth and cited the Walton Family Foundation as one of the groups Nance spoke to, she said.

"So I'm very excited to be on this tour with the congressman and with some of the state officials, local officials," Nance said. "I look forward to coming back and moving on to other parts of the state. It's a beautiful state."

Patterson said he and Mayor Judy Nation were pleased to have Nance and Womack visit Siloam Springs and tour the kayak park.

"Dr. Nance was very interested in learning about the current and future recreational opportunities along the Illinois River in both Arkansas and Oklahoma," Patterson said.

Leif Kindberg, the executive director of IRWP, said Northwest Arkansas is expected to nearly double in population by 2045, which means additional resources in wastewater treatment, drinking water, housing, parking lots and roads.

"We needed to build and manage in ways that protect our streams, rivers and lakes and we can do it while growing," Kindberg said. "Dr. Nance's visit to the region underscores the importance of having a clear vision for how we can work together and across boundaries to preserve and protect healthy waterways, places to fish and kayak, drinking water for us and our neighbors, and everything else that depends on clean water."