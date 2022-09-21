Arrests and citations

Sept. 12
• Erick Anthony Weiser, 19, arrested in connection with rape.
• Gary Wayne Adair, 19, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.
•.Robin Kristin Morris, 51, arrested in connection with left scene of accident, failed to report personal injury; driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Miguel Angel Fierro Baeza, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Chelsea Ann Kincheloe, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Enrique Diaz-Hernandez, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with pick-up order.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brent Charles Marshall, 36, arrested in connection with interference with emergency communications first degree.
Sept. 13
• Morgan Blake Granada, 23, cited in connection with assault - second degree.
• Sarah Nicole Sanders-Fields, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Clint Trever Hogan, 30, arrested in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Alexus Ranae Herling, 24, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• AnnMarie Sifuentes, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Mary C Flick, 51, using or making unofficial license plates; no vehicle license; no proof of insurance.
• Savannah Leann Grant, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 14
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Ayden Bradley Brown, 18, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.
• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; probation violation.
Sept. 15
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Ashley Renee Golden, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Peggy Elizabeth Betancourt, 52, arrested in connection with public intoxication – drinking in public.
• Randel Kermon Carrington, 66, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Amanda Davis, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance x2.
• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Carol Jo Trembly, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Elisa E Elmore, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Michelle Leann Stine, 35, arrested in connection with parole violation.
Sept. 16
• Bradley Leon Johnson, 43, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Bradley Leon Johnson, 43, arrested in connection with fleeing; careless/prohibited; reckless driving; disregard traffic control device.
• Preacher Nako, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 17
• Trisha Lynn Maum, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Abbegail Jayde Page, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Crystal LaDawna Burba, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property; possessing instruments of crime; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Walter R Tello Acuta, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 18
• Felipe Perez-Vizueth, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• William Alberto Lopez-Lopez, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; when lighted lamps required.
• Nathan Thomas Evans, 34, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• James Bradley Watkins, 32, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.