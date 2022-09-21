Arrests and citations

Sept. 12

• Erick Anthony Weiser, 19, arrested in connection with rape.

• Gary Wayne Adair, 19, arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.

•.Robin Kristin Morris, 51, arrested in connection with left scene of accident, failed to report personal injury; driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Miguel Angel Fierro Baeza, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Chelsea Ann Kincheloe, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Enrique Diaz-Hernandez, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with pick-up order.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brent Charles Marshall, 36, arrested in connection with interference with emergency communications first degree.

Sept. 13

• Morgan Blake Granada, 23, cited in connection with assault - second degree.

• Sarah Nicole Sanders-Fields, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Clint Trever Hogan, 30, arrested in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 24, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• AnnMarie Sifuentes, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Mary C Flick, 51, using or making unofficial license plates; no vehicle license; no proof of insurance.

• Savannah Leann Grant, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 14

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Ayden Bradley Brown, 18, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; probation violation.

Sept. 15

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Ashley Renee Golden, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Peggy Elizabeth Betancourt, 52, arrested in connection with public intoxication – drinking in public.

• Randel Kermon Carrington, 66, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Amanda Davis, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Carol Jo Trembly, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Elisa E Elmore, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Michelle Leann Stine, 35, arrested in connection with parole violation.

Sept. 16

• Bradley Leon Johnson, 43, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- non financial identity fraud; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Bradley Leon Johnson, 43, arrested in connection with fleeing; careless/prohibited; reckless driving; disregard traffic control device.

• Preacher Nako, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 17

• Trisha Lynn Maum, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Abbegail Jayde Page, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Crystal LaDawna Burba, 44, arrested in connection with theft of property; possessing instruments of crime; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Walter R Tello Acuta, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 18

• Felipe Perez-Vizueth, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• William Alberto Lopez-Lopez, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; when lighted lamps required.

• Nathan Thomas Evans, 34, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• James Bradley Watkins, 32, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.