Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs hosted Benton County Sheriff Shawn Hollloway (middle right), Chief Deputy Sheriff Meyer Gilbert (right) and Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith (left) as its guest speakers at its Sept. 7 meeting. Their program was on the Criminal Justice Facility expansion. Also pictured is Karl Mounger (middle left), club member and past president.

The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs hosted Benton County Sheriff Shawn Hollloway, Chief Deputy Sheriff Meyer Gilbert and Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith as its guest speakers at its Sept. 7 meeting. Their program was on the Criminal Justice Facility expansion.

Print Headline: Benton County leaders visit Kiwanis Club

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content