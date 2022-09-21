Colcord improves to 3-0 with victory over Union; Oaks takes loss

The Colcord (Okla.) jumped on Oklahoma Union early and rolled to a 48-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 16, in Colcord.

Colcord (3-0) led 20-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime. The Hornets added two more scores in the third quarter.

Gabe Winfield threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Eyan Williams for the Hornets' first touchdown and Cooper Mott had a three-yard TD run and Jesse Martinez a 10-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

Winfield threw touchdown passes of 32 yards to Martinez and 27 yards to Treyden Larmon in the second quarter.

Winfield tosses another TD pass, this time 45 yards to Manuel Bocanegra in the third quarter, while Tanner Revas added a two-yard run.

Winfield finished 12 of 14 for 216 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing five times for 66 yards. Larmon caught five passes for 74 yards, while Bocanegra caught two passes for 71 yards, Martinez two for 38 and Williams two for 33.

Cade Linn had four solo tackles and 13 assisted tackles on defense, while Winfield, Mott and Diego Trillo each had interceptions.

The Hornets are back in action at home this week against Quapaw.

Webbers Falls 46, Oaks 16

Webbers Falls handed Oaks-Mission its first loss of the season 46-16 at Oaks, Okla.

The Warriors (3-1) are back in action at Wesleyan Christian this Friday, Sept. 23.