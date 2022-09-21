JBU cross country teams compete at MSSU

The John Brown men's cross country team finished fourth overall Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Missouri Southern State Stampede at Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in Joplin.

Oklahoma City won the 16-team meet with 37 points, while John Brown had 135 points.

John Brown's Jean-Benoit Merte finished 20th at 26 minutes, 32.12 seconds, while Jadin Whiting was 25th at 27:01.72, Chase Schermer 27th at 27:12.63 and Jake Hagood 28th at 27:12.63.

Josiah Petak finished 40th at 27:33.66, Drew Birnbaum 63rd at 28:22.74, Andrew Janzen 67th at 28:36.11, Abram Gruen 90th at 29:24.54, Matt Roehr 96th 29:35.61, Daniel Haefli 131st 31:36.56, Johnny Dunfee 33:15.67 and Joshua Loh 33:24.71.

Women

The JBU women finished eighth overall at the Missouri Southern Stampede with 181 points. Tabor won the meet with 58 points.

Hope Ahnfeldt finished seventh overall at 19:05.31, while Emerson Turner was 29th at 20:19.13, Olivia Scates 48th at 21:01.00 and Lisbeth Vazquez 51st at 21:15.37.

Naia Sheperd placed 55th at 21:23.20, Sarah Smith 56th at 21:25.46, Ryleigh Hale 60th at 21:34.43, Avery Edwards 61st at 21:36.11, Emma Morton 71st at 22:05.97, Isabella Melgren 94th at 23:48.78, Rachel Thompson 95th at 23:51.62, Emma Brown 96th 24:02.47, Emily Feaster 98th 24:13.95 and Angela Hernandez-Monroy 27:44.43.

Up next

The John Brown teams are back in action on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville.