JBU men score 12 goals in win

Behind eight goal-scorers and a 44-3 shooting advantage, the John Brown University men's soccer team ran away with a 12-1 win over Ecclesia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Alumni Field to extend its season-opening unbeaten streak to five.

The 11-goal difference stood as the largest margin of victory for the Golden Eagles (4-0-1) since John Brown posted a 10-1 at Science & Arts (Okla.) on Oct. 5, 2019, at Drover Pitch.

Senior Jacob Zamarron opened the scoring in the 10th minute and John Brown enjoyed a 3-0 lead before the 30-minute mark, receiving goals from sophomore Alejandro Ramirez and senior Ivan Garcia. After Garcia's first of the season, two more Golden Eagles tallied their first goals of the 2022 campaign when sophomores Jose Almanza and Jose Gabriel Rodriguez scored in the 32nd and 38th minutes, respectively, building a 5-0 lead.

With two seconds left in the first half, Almanza buried his second of the match from the penalty spot, handing the hosts a commanding 6-0 lead at the break.

To open the second half, JBU scored three goals in three minutes -- including quick back-to-back goals from senior Oscar Carballo and Zamarron's second of the match.

In the final 10 minutes of play, senior Christian Marroquin, sophomore Ethan Wessman and Ramirez each posted goals to finish the scoring for the Golden Eagles.

Brian Tovar's free kick in the second half from just outside the box to the right pocket of the goal ended the John Brown clean sheet bid, and was the lone shot attempted by the visitors in the final 45 minutes of play.

Freshman Adam Tebbs moved to 2-0-0 on the season making one save in the first half before giving way to senior Sebastian Varela after the intermission. Ecclesia keeper Luis Garcia made eight saves on 20 John Brown shots on goal.

Zamarron, Carballo, Ramirez and Almanza each earned a two-goal brace, while Ramirez led all players with six points .

JBU was scheduled to host No. 3 Columbia (Mo.) on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles open Sooner Athletic Conference play at Oklahoma Panhandle State on Sept. 28.