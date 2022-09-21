JBU volleyball wins pair of conference matches on road

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- For the second consecutive match, junior Savanna Riney produced 19 kills and the John Brown University volleyball team finished the match on a 16-6 run in a sweep (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) of Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17) inside the Hutcherson Center.

After a commanding second set in which it never trailed, the Golden Eagles (10-3, 5-1 Sooner Athletic) faced a 17-9 deficit in the third set. Riney provided five terminations and sophomore Julie Milligan added a pair of aces that sent JBU on a 16-6 rally to complete the sweep, finished off by a pair of kills from sophomore Taylor Golmen to complete the fifth John Brown sweep of the season.

The win, JBU's third straight overall, is also the 10th for John Brown in its last 11 matchups with the Pioneers (1-10, 1-5), dating back to 2017.

Golmen added three more timely terminations in the waning minutes of the second set, breaking open an 18-tie to hand the visitors a 22-19 advantage en route to a 25-20 second-set victory.

The John Brown offense puttered along at a strong .226 clip (52-22-133), paced by Riney's near-20 kill performance, as she hit .333 (19-7-36). Junior Micah Fouts returned to form with an efficient nine-kill effort (.364) and Golmen contributed another nine kills on 17 swings (.412).

Senior Lauren Cloud completed a double-double performance by passing around 24 assists to compliment 12 digs, while senior Morgan Fincham added 18 helpers in the win. Riney also did work in the back row, finishing off her eighth -- and third consecutive -- double-double with 17 scoops. Senior Jillian Blackman led all defenders with 18 digs, and sophomore Julie Milligan also added 12 along with three service aces.

Wayland's blocking game -- highlighted by six team rejections -- couldn't stall the John Brown offense, as the hosts struggled to piece together any offense of its own, finishing the afternoon at .088 (26-15-125). Carly Heidebrecht was the lone Pioneer in double-figure terminations with 10.

Samantha Ingram setup 17 Baptist terminations and Dayana Critchii dug up 14 John Brown attacks in the back row in the loss.

Now with five-straight Sooner Athletic wins, the Golden Eagles return home to Bill George Arena for a short two-match homestand. Starting on Thursday, Sept. 22, John Brown welcomes Mid-America Christian (Okla.) to Siloam Springs for a 7 p.m. showdown before taking on Science & Arts (Okla.) on Saturday, Sept. 24. at 1 p.m. Both contests will air live on the SAC Sports Network.

John Brown 3, Panhandle State 2

Savanna Riney had 19 kills and Callie Mullins and Taylor Golmen each had 12 as JBU defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-11 at Anchor D Arena in Goodwell, Okla. on Friday, Sept. 16.

Golmen added four aces and two blocks, while Mullins and Micah Fouts each had three blocks.

Morgan Fincham had 30 assists for JBU, while Lauren Cloud had 28.

Jillian Blackman had 22 digs with Riney 16 digs and Cloud 12 digs.